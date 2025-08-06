NASCAR 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Watkins Glen, New York, for the Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. This event comes after William Byron’s win at Iowa.The Go Bowling at The Glen is the season’s 24th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, August 10, at the Watkins Glen International. The 220.5-mile Watkins Glen event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.The Watkins Glen event will be contested over 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long road course. Sunday's event marks the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen hosted by Watkins Glen International in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.40 out of 40 drivers, including four open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Watkins Glen International. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, #66 Garage 66’ Josh Bilicki, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge, and #87 Trackhouse Racing’s Connor Zilisch are the only open cars for this week’s race.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Watkins Glen International.RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and finished with a total time of two hours, 38 minutes, and 41 seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back Watkins Glen victories.2025 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International full entry listHere is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#87 - Connor Zilisch (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Watkins Glen International on USA Network from August 8 to 10. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.