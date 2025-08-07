NASCAR 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:17 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 24th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10. This year's edition at the 2.45-mile-long road course will mark the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen.

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 9, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 90 laps in Watkins Glen, New York, divided into three stages, totaling 220.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Watkins Glen International, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, August 8, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen: High 83°F, Low 73°F, Wind 7 mph, Clear sky, and 1% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 9, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 86°F, Low 78°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 2% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen: High 86°F, Low 78°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 2% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Go Bowling at The Glen: High 89°F, Low 79°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

The 2025 iteration of the Go Bowling at The Glen is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the road course race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
