NASCAR 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International

The 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 24th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10. This year's edition at the 2.45-mile-long road course will mark the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 9, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 90 laps in Watkins Glen, New York, divided into three stages, totaling 220.5 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Go Bowling at The GlenHere’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Watkins Glen International, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, August 8, 2025NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen: High 83°F, Low 73°F, Wind 7 mph, Clear sky, and 1% chance of rain.Saturday, August 9, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 86°F, Low 78°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 2% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen: High 86°F, Low 78°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 2% chance of rain.Sunday, August 10, 2025Go Bowling at The Glen: High 89°F, Low 79°F, Wind 6 mph, Clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Go Bowling at The GlenThe 2025 iteration of the Go Bowling at The Glen is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the road course race:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#87 - Connor Zilisch (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez