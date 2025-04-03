  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Goodyear 400
  • NASCAR 2025 Goodyear 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Goodyear 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:10 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Goodyear 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane eighth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6. The 1.366-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track will mark the 69th annual Goodyear 400.

Ad

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 5) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 293 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.238 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Goodyear 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, SW 5-15 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200: High 85°F, Low 65°F, Partly cloudy, SW 5-15 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Goodyear 400: High 84°F, Low 68°F, Partly Cloudy w/ Evening Showers & Thunderstorms, SW 15-25 mph, and a 20% chance of rain.

Ad
Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Goodyear 400

The 2025 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी