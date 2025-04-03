NASCAR 2025 Goodyear 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 Goodyear 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane eighth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6. The 1.366-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track will mark the 69th annual Goodyear 400.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 5) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 293 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.238 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Goodyear 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, SW 5-15 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200: High 85°F, Low 65°F, Partly cloudy, SW 5-15 mph, and a 0% chance of rain

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Goodyear 400: High 84°F, Low 68°F, Partly Cloudy w/ Evening Showers & Thunderstorms, SW 15-25 mph, and a 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Goodyear 400

The 2025 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

