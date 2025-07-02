  • home icon
  NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2025 19:24 GMT
NASCAR Grant Park 165 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 19th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6. This year's edition at the 2.2-mile-long street course will mark the third annual Grant Park 165.

41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 5, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 75 laps in Chicago, Illinois, divided into three stages, totaling 165 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Grant Park 165

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Chicago Street Course, as per The Daily Down Force:

Saturday, July 5, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 92°F, Low 75°F, Wind 14 mph, Cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110: High 92°F, Low 75°F, Wind 14 mph, Cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Grant Park 165: High 82°F, Low 70°F, Wind 5 – 10 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Grant Park 165

The 2025 iteration of Grant Park 165 is set to see a total of 41 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Will Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22- Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  37. #71 - Michael McDowell
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  39. #78 - Katherine Legge
  40. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  41. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Edited by Yash Soni
