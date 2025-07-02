NASCAR 2025 Grant Park 165: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at Chicago Street Course

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 19th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6. This year's edition at the 2.2-mile-long street course will mark the third annual Grant Park 165.

41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 5, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 75 laps in Chicago, Illinois, divided into three stages, totaling 165 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Grant Park 165

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Chicago Street Course, as per The Daily Down Force:

Saturday, July 5, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 92°F, Low 75°F, Wind 14 mph, Cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110: High 92°F, Low 75°F, Wind 14 mph, Cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Grant Park 165: High 82°F, Low 70°F, Wind 5 – 10 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Grant Park 165

The 2025 iteration of Grant Park 165 is set to see a total of 41 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Will Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22- Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

