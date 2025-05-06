NASCAR 2025 Heart of Health Care 200: Full entry list for Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 06, 2025 17:20 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series participants at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Kansas City this weekend after the action at SpeedyCash.com 250.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200, the ninth race of the season, will be held on Saturday (May 10) at Kansas Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Heart of Health Care 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. The event will be the 25th annual Heart of Health Care 200 truck race hosted by Kansas Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 on his X page.

Ad

The 31 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Kansas Speedway include notable names like William Byron, Brandon Jones, Cody Dennison, Carson Hocevar, Morgen Baird, Bayley Currey, and Luke Baldwin.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event. Heim won last year’s Heart of Health Care 200 with a time of one hour, 30 minutes, and 52 seconds. He won last week’s Texas race and will look to win his fourth race of the season.

Ad

Matt Crafton and Kyle Busch are the most successful drivers to win this event, with three wins each to their names.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas full entry list

Here's a list of the 31 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - William Byron
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Morgen Baird
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Bayley Currey
  21. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  24. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  25. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  27. #81 - Connor Mosack
  28. #88 - Matt Crafton
  29. #91 - Jack Wood
  30. #98 - Ty Majeski
  31. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Kansas Speedway on May 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications