NASCAR 2025 Heart of Health Care 200: Full entry list for Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Kansas City this weekend after the action at SpeedyCash.com 250.

The NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200, the ninth race of the season, will be held on Saturday (May 10) at Kansas Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Heart of Health Care 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. The event will be the 25th annual Heart of Health Care 200 truck race hosted by Kansas Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 on his X page.

The 31 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Kansas Speedway include notable names like William Byron, Brandon Jones, Cody Dennison, Carson Hocevar, Morgen Baird, Bayley Currey, and Luke Baldwin.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event. Heim won last year’s Heart of Health Care 200 with a time of one hour, 30 minutes, and 52 seconds. He won last week’s Texas race and will look to win his fourth race of the season.

Matt Crafton and Kyle Busch are the most successful drivers to win this event, with three wins each to their names.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas full entry list

Here's a list of the 31 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - William Byron #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Cody Dennison #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Carson Hocevar #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Morgen Baird #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Baldwin #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Kansas Speedway on May 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

