NASCAR 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 Qualifying at Kansas: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season shifts from New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400.The season’s 31st points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the fifth race of the playoffs and the second race of the Round of 12. The 1.5-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Loudon, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Kansas City.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 28, to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 27, to determine the starting lineup for the second race of the Round of 12 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying at the Kansas Speedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying at the Kansas Speedway:Saturday, September 27, 20251 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice2:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Kansas playoff race weekend areUSAThe Cup qualifying for the Kansas playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7:10 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:10 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Kansas race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:40 p.m. IST on Saturday (September 21).Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Kansas playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 9:10 p.m. GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:10 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400?After winning last week’s race at Kansas, Ryan Blaney gained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 3084 points. William Byron stands second with 3082 points.Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 3076 points, is followed by Christopher Bell (3064) and Denny Hamlin (3062), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.