NASCAR 2025 Jack Link’s 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway track will mark the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500.
Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 188 laps in Lincoln, Alabama, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles.
Weather forecast for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500
Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:
Friday, April 25, 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Wind 6 to 5 mph, and an 45% chance of rain
Saturday, April 26, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain
Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Jack Link’s 500: High 83°F, Low 70°F, 5 to 3 mph, and 20% chance of rain.
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500
The 2025 iteration of the Jack Link’s 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #44 – JJ Yeley
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #62 – Anthony Alfredo
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 – BJ McLeod
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.