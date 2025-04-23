NASCAR 2025 Jack Link’s 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway track will mark the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500.

Ad

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 188 laps in Lincoln, Alabama, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 25, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Wind 6 to 5 mph, and an 45% chance of rain

Saturday, April 26, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Jack Link’s 500: High 83°F, Low 70°F, 5 to 3 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500

The 2025 iteration of the Jack Link’s 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #62 – Anthony Alfredo #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 – BJ McLeod #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More