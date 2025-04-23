  • home icon
NASCAR 2025 Jack Link’s 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 23, 2025 16:34 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane 10th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway track will mark the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 26) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 188 laps in Lincoln, Alabama, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 25, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Wind 6 to 5 mph, and an 45% chance of rain

Saturday, April 26, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: High 83°F, Low 75°F, 5 to 2 mph, and a 40% chance of rain

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Jack Link’s 500: High 83°F, Low 70°F, 5 to 3 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500

The 2025 iteration of the Jack Link’s 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #62 – Anthony Alfredo
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 – BJ McLeod
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

