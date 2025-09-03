NASCAR 2025 Nu Way 200: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:59 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Nu Way 200 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Portland.

Ad

The Nu Way 200 is the season’s 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the final race of the regular season. It will be held on Saturday, September 6, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 200-mile Gateway event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Gateway event will be contested over 160 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 15th annual Nu Way 200 hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ad
Trending

Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Jordan Anderson, Lavar Scott, Joey Gase, Thomas Annunziata, Kole Raz, and Matt Mills.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Gateway Xfinity race.

Ad
Ad

2025 NASCAR Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Corey Day
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  23. #35 - TBA
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Lavar Scott
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #76 - Kole Raz
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Matt Mills
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  39. #5 - Stefan Parsons
  40. #74 - Dawson Cram

From September 5, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on CW.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications