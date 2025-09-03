NASCAR 2025 Nu Way 200: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Nu Way 200 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Portland.The Nu Way 200 is the season’s 26th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the final race of the regular season. It will be held on Saturday, September 6, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 200-mile Gateway event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Gateway event will be contested over 160 laps at the 1.25-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 15th annual Nu Way 200 hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Jordan Anderson, Lavar Scott, Joey Gase, Thomas Annunziata, Kole Raz, and Matt Mills.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Gateway Xfinity race.2025 NASCAR Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Daniel Hemric#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Jordan Anderson#35 - TBA#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Lavar Scott#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#76 - Kole Raz#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Matt Mills#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#5 - Stefan Parsons#74 - Dawson CramFrom September 5, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on CW.