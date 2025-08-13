NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Cook Out 400 is the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.The 0.75-mile short track features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and two degrees on the backstretch. The Richmond Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series. Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 68th edition of the Cook Out 400 in Richmond.Heading to the Richmond Raceway, two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, are tied as the favorite at +400 to win this year’s Cook Out 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Hamlin has won thrice at Richmond’s 0.75-mile track. Bell has already won three races this season and will look to make it four before heading into the playoffs.Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +800 to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2017. Larson is followed by William Byron at +900, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano at +900, Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chase Briscoe at +1800, and Chase Elliott at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Cook Out 400.Austin Dillon, the defending winner of the event, has the 10th-highest odds at +3300 to claim his first win of the season.Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond RacewayHere’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:Christopher Bell: +400Denny Hamlin: +400Kyle Larson: +800William Byron: +900Joey Logano: +900Ryan Blaney: +1100Chase Briscoe: +1800Chase Elliott: +1800Brad Keselowski: +2000Ross Chastain: +2200Chris Buescher: +2200Tyler Reddick: +2500Kyle Busch: +2800Josh Berry: +3300Carson Hocevar: +3300Ty Gibbs: +3300Bubba Wallace: +3300Austin Dillon: +3300Alex Bowman: +4000Ryan Preece: +4000Daniel Suarez: +6600Austin Cindric: +7500Corey Heim: +8000Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000Erik Jones: +10000John Hunter Nemechek: +15000AJ Allmendinger: +20000Noah Gragson: +20000Michael McDowell: +20000Zane Smith: +25000Shane van Gisbergen: +25000Justin Haley: +30000Todd Gilliland: +30000Cole Custer: +30000Jesse Love: +30000Riley Herbst: +50000Ty Dillon: +50000Cody Ware: +100000The live telecast of Saturday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on USA Network, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.