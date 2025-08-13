NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Getty Images)

The Cook Out 400 is the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 0.75-mile short track features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and two degrees on the backstretch. The Richmond Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series. Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 39 spots in the 68th edition of the Cook Out 400 in Richmond.

Heading to the Richmond Raceway, two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, are tied as the favorite at +400 to win this year’s Cook Out 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Hamlin has won thrice at Richmond’s 0.75-mile track. Bell has already won three races this season and will look to make it four before heading into the playoffs.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +800 to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2017. Larson is followed by William Byron at +900, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano at +900, Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chase Briscoe at +1800, and Chase Elliott at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Cook Out 400.

Austin Dillon, the defending winner of the event, has the 10th-highest odds at +3300 to claim his first win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Christopher Bell: +400
  2. Denny Hamlin: +400
  3. Kyle Larson: +800
  4. William Byron: +900
  5. Joey Logano: +900
  6. Ryan Blaney: +1100
  7. Chase Briscoe: +1800
  8. Chase Elliott: +1800
  9. Brad Keselowski: +2000
  10. Ross Chastain: +2200
  11. Chris Buescher: +2200
  12. Tyler Reddick: +2500
  13. Kyle Busch: +2800
  14. Josh Berry: +3300
  15. Carson Hocevar: +3300
  16. Ty Gibbs: +3300
  17. Bubba Wallace: +3300
  18. Austin Dillon: +3300
  19. Alex Bowman: +4000
  20. Ryan Preece: +4000
  21. Daniel Suarez: +6600
  22. Austin Cindric: +7500
  23. Corey Heim: +8000
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000
  25. Erik Jones: +10000
  26. John Hunter Nemechek: +15000
  27. AJ Allmendinger: +20000
  28. Noah Gragson: +20000
  29. Michael McDowell: +20000
  30. Zane Smith: +25000
  31. Shane van Gisbergen: +25000
  32. Justin Haley: +30000
  33. Todd Gilliland: +30000
  34. Cole Custer: +30000
  35. Jesse Love: +30000
  36. Riley Herbst: +50000
  37. Ty Dillon: +50000
  38. Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on USA Network, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
