NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2025 09:57 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 27th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET.

Ad

The 1.366-mile-long track features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. 38 drivers have entered for 38 spots in the 76th edition of the Cook Out Southern 500.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +550 to win this year’s Cook Out Southern 500, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the Southern 500—the crown jewel event—in 2023.

Ad
Trending

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650 odds, William Byron at +650 odds, Tyler Reddick at +800 odds, and Christopher Bell at +900 odds in the top five most likely to win the Cook Out Southern 500.

Chase Briscoe has the sixth-highest odds at +1400 to claim his second win of the season. Briscoe is the defending winner of the Darlington playoff race.

Ad

Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Kyle Larson: +550
  2. Denny Hamlin: +600
  3. Ryan Blaney: +650
  4. William Byron: +650
  5. Tyler Reddick: +800
  6. Christopher Bell: +900
  7. Chase Briscoe: +1400
  8. Joey Logano: +1400
  9. Chase Elliott: +1800
  10. Brad Keselowski: +2000
  11. Ross Chastain: +2000
  12. Chris Buescher: +2200
  13. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  14. Kyle Busch: +2800
  15. Austin Cindric: +4000
  16. Josh Berry: +4000
  17. Alex Bowman: +4000
  18. Carson Hocevar: +5000
  19. Ty Gibbs: +5000
  20. Ryan Preece: +5000
  21. Erik Jones: +6000
  22. Austin Dillon: +10000
  23. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  24. Daniel Suarez: +12500
  25. Noah Gragson: +15000
  26. Zane Smith: +15000
  27. AJ Allmendinger: +20000
  28. John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
  29. Michael McDowell: +20000
  30. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
  32. Justin Haley: +30000
  33. Riley Herbst: +30000
  34. Cole Custer: +30000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Cody Ware: +50000
  37. Josh Bilicki: +50000
  38. Derek Kraus: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 367-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications