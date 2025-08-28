NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 27th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET.

The 1.366-mile-long track features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. 38 drivers have entered for 38 spots in the 76th edition of the Cook Out Southern 500.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +550 to win this year’s Cook Out Southern 500, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the Southern 500—the crown jewel event—in 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650 odds, William Byron at +650 odds, Tyler Reddick at +800 odds, and Christopher Bell at +900 odds in the top five most likely to win the Cook Out Southern 500.

Chase Briscoe has the sixth-highest odds at +1400 to claim his second win of the season. Briscoe is the defending winner of the Darlington playoff race.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Kyle Larson: +550 Denny Hamlin: +600 Ryan Blaney: +650 William Byron: +650 Tyler Reddick: +800 Christopher Bell: +900 Chase Briscoe: +1400 Joey Logano: +1400 Chase Elliott: +1800 Brad Keselowski: +2000 Ross Chastain: +2000 Chris Buescher: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +2200 Kyle Busch: +2800 Austin Cindric: +4000 Josh Berry: +4000 Alex Bowman: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +5000 Ty Gibbs: +5000 Ryan Preece: +5000 Erik Jones: +6000 Austin Dillon: +10000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +12500 Noah Gragson: +15000 Zane Smith: +15000 AJ Allmendinger: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 Michael McDowell: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 Justin Haley: +30000 Riley Herbst: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Ty Dillon: +50000 Cody Ware: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +50000 Derek Kraus: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 367-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

