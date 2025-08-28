NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 27th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and the green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET.
The 1.366-mile-long track features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The Darlington Raceway currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. 38 drivers have entered for 38 spots in the 76th edition of the Cook Out Southern 500.
Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite at +550 to win this year’s Cook Out Southern 500, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the Southern 500—the crown jewel event—in 2023.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race. Hamlin is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650 odds, William Byron at +650 odds, Tyler Reddick at +800 odds, and Christopher Bell at +900 odds in the top five most likely to win the Cook Out Southern 500.
Chase Briscoe has the sixth-highest odds at +1400 to claim his second win of the season. Briscoe is the defending winner of the Darlington playoff race.
Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
- Kyle Larson: +550
- Denny Hamlin: +600
- Ryan Blaney: +650
- William Byron: +650
- Tyler Reddick: +800
- Christopher Bell: +900
- Chase Briscoe: +1400
- Joey Logano: +1400
- Chase Elliott: +1800
- Brad Keselowski: +2000
- Ross Chastain: +2000
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2800
- Austin Cindric: +4000
- Josh Berry: +4000
- Alex Bowman: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +5000
- Ty Gibbs: +5000
- Ryan Preece: +5000
- Erik Jones: +6000
- Austin Dillon: +10000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +12500
- Noah Gragson: +15000
- Zane Smith: +15000
- AJ Allmendinger: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +20000
- Michael McDowell: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000
- Justin Haley: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
- Cody Ware: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +50000
- Derek Kraus: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 367-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on NBC Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
