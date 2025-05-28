NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 28, 2025 19:34 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 7 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Nashville Superspeedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A total of 39 drivers have entered for 39 spots for the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville.

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +475 odds to win this year’s Cracker Barrel 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the inaugural Cracker Barrel 400 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +550 to win this weekend’s race. He has a good track record at intermediate tracks.

Ad

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +600, William Byron at +650, and Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the Cracker Barrel 400.

Ad

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Kyle Larson: +475
  2. Denny Hamlin: +550
  3. Christopher Bell: +600
  4. William Byron: +650
  5. Ryan Blaney: +850
  6. Tyler Reddick: +1000
  7. Ross Chastain: +1100
  8. Chase Elliott: +1400
  9. Joey Logano: +2200
  10. Chase Briscoe: +2200
  11. Josh Berry: +2500
  12. Chris Buescher: +2500
  13. Brad Keselowski: +2500
  14. Alex Bowman: +2800
  15. Kyle Busch: +2800
  16. Ty Gibbs: +2800
  17. Carson Hocevar: +3300
  18. Bubba Wallace: +4000
  19. Ryan Preece: +4000
  20. Austin Cindric: +5000
  21. AJ Allmendinger: +6600
  22. Daniel Suarez: +7500
  23. Corey Heim: +7500
  24. Noah Gragson: +10000
  25. Zane Smith: +10000
  26. Michael McDowell: +15000
  27. Erik Jones: +15000
  28. Austin Dillon: +20000
  29. Justin Haley: +20000
  30. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
  32. John Hunter Nemechek: +30000
  33. Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
  34. Riley Herbst: +50000
  35. Ty Dillon: +50000
  36. Cole Custer: +50000
  37. Cody Ware: +50000
  38. JJ Yeley: +100000
  39. Chad Finchum: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 300-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at Nashville can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications