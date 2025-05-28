NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 7 pm ET.
The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Nashville Superspeedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
A total of 39 drivers have entered for 39 spots for the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville.
Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +475 odds to win this year’s Cracker Barrel 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the inaugural Cracker Barrel 400 in 2021.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +550 to win this weekend’s race. He has a good track record at intermediate tracks.
They are followed by Christopher Bell at +600, William Byron at +650, and Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the Cracker Barrel 400.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
- Kyle Larson: +475
- Denny Hamlin: +550
- Christopher Bell: +600
- William Byron: +650
- Ryan Blaney: +850
- Tyler Reddick: +1000
- Ross Chastain: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Joey Logano: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2200
- Josh Berry: +2500
- Chris Buescher: +2500
- Brad Keselowski: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2800
- Kyle Busch: +2800
- Ty Gibbs: +2800
- Carson Hocevar: +3300
- Bubba Wallace: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +4000
- Austin Cindric: +5000
- AJ Allmendinger: +6600
- Daniel Suarez: +7500
- Corey Heim: +7500
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- Zane Smith: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +15000
- Erik Jones: +15000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +30000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
- Cole Custer: +50000
- Cody Ware: +50000
- JJ Yeley: +100000
- Chad Finchum: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 300-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at Nashville can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
