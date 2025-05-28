NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, and the green flag will drop at 7 pm ET.

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Nashville Superspeedway currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

A total of 39 drivers have entered for 39 spots for the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville.

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +475 odds to win this year’s Cracker Barrel 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Larson won the inaugural Cracker Barrel 400 in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds at +550 to win this weekend’s race. He has a good track record at intermediate tracks.

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +600, William Byron at +650, and Ryan Blaney at +850 in the top five highest odds to win the Cracker Barrel 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Kyle Larson: +475 Denny Hamlin: +550 Christopher Bell: +600 William Byron: +650 Ryan Blaney: +850 Tyler Reddick: +1000 Ross Chastain: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1400 Joey Logano: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2200 Josh Berry: +2500 Chris Buescher: +2500 Brad Keselowski: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2800 Kyle Busch: +2800 Ty Gibbs: +2800 Carson Hocevar: +3300 Bubba Wallace: +4000 Ryan Preece: +4000 Austin Cindric: +5000 AJ Allmendinger: +6600 Daniel Suarez: +7500 Corey Heim: +7500 Noah Gragson: +10000 Zane Smith: +10000 Michael McDowell: +15000 Erik Jones: +15000 Austin Dillon: +20000 Justin Haley: +20000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +30000 Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 Riley Herbst: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000 Cole Custer: +50000 Cody Ware: +50000 JJ Yeley: +100000 Chad Finchum: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 300-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event at Nashville can be viewed on Prime Video, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

