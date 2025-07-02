NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

The Grant Park 165 is the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.2-mile-long street course features 12 turns, including a front straight that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan along Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Street Course currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Forty-one drivers have entered for 40 spots in the third edition of the Grant Park 165 at Chicago.

Heading to the Chicago Street Course, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odds table, at +185 odds to win this year’s Grant Park 165, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Larson finished fourth and 39th in the first two editions of the Chicago race.

Larson is followed by Christopher Bell at +750, William Byron at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Grant Park 165.

Last year’s winner, Alex Bowman, has the seventh-highest odds at +2200 to defend his title. The defending series champion, Joey Logano, has the 13th-highest odds at +9000 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

Here’s a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Chicago Street Course, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Shane van Gisbergen: +185 Kyle Larson: +650 Christopher Bell: +750 William Byron: +1200 Tyler Reddick: +1200 Ty Gibbs: +1200 Chase Elliott: +1400 Will Brown: +1800 Michael McDowell: +2200 Chris Buescher: +2200 Alex Bowman: +2200 AJ Allmendinger: +2200 Ross Chastain: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2500 Kyle Busch: +2800 Daniel Suarez: +2800 Ryan Blaney: +3500 Denny Hamlin: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +4000 Austin Cindric: +5000 Joey Logano: +9000 Justin Haley: +10000 Corey Heim: +10000 Brad Keselowski: +10000 Ryan Preece: +10000 John Hunter Nemechek: +13000 Cole Custer: +13000 Bubba Wallace: +13000 Austin Dillon: +13000 Zane Smith: +13000 Todd Gilliland: +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17000 Erik Jones: +17000 Noah Gragson: +20000 Josh Berry: +20000 Austin Hill: +25000 Riley Herbst: +30000 Josh Bilicki: +40000 Ty Dillon: +40000 Katherine Legge: +50000 Cody Ware: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 75-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

