NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

The Grant Park 165 is the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.
The 2.2-mile-long street course features 12 turns, including a front straight that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan along Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Street Course currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series.
Forty-one drivers have entered for 40 spots in the third edition of the Grant Park 165 at Chicago.
Heading to the Chicago Street Course, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odds table, at +185 odds to win this year’s Grant Park 165, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023.
Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Larson finished fourth and 39th in the first two editions of the Chicago race.
Larson is followed by Christopher Bell at +750, William Byron at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Grant Park 165.
Last year’s winner, Alex Bowman, has the seventh-highest odds at +2200 to defend his title. The defending series champion, Joey Logano, has the 13th-highest odds at +9000 to claim his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course
Here’s a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Chicago Street Course, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Shane van Gisbergen: +185
- Kyle Larson: +650
- Christopher Bell: +750
- William Byron: +1200
- Tyler Reddick: +1200
- Ty Gibbs: +1200
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Will Brown: +1800
- Michael McDowell: +2200
- Chris Buescher: +2200
- Alex Bowman: +2200
- AJ Allmendinger: +2200
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2500
- Kyle Busch: +2800
- Daniel Suarez: +2800
- Ryan Blaney: +3500
- Denny Hamlin: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +4000
- Austin Cindric: +5000
- Joey Logano: +9000
- Justin Haley: +10000
- Corey Heim: +10000
- Brad Keselowski: +10000
- Ryan Preece: +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +13000
- Cole Custer: +13000
- Bubba Wallace: +13000
- Austin Dillon: +13000
- Zane Smith: +13000
- Todd Gilliland: +13000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17000
- Erik Jones: +17000
- Noah Gragson: +20000
- Josh Berry: +20000
- Austin Hill: +25000
- Riley Herbst: +30000
- Josh Bilicki: +40000
- Ty Dillon: +40000
- Katherine Legge: +50000
- Cody Ware: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 75-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
