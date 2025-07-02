  • home icon
NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2025 16:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)

The Grant Park 165 is the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, and the green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2.2-mile-long street course features 12 turns, including a front straight that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan along Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Street Course currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Forty-one drivers have entered for 40 spots in the third edition of the Grant Park 165 at Chicago.

Heading to the Chicago Street Course, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite, per the odds table, at +185 odds to win this year’s Grant Park 165, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at +650 to win this weekend’s race. Larson finished fourth and 39th in the first two editions of the Chicago race.

Larson is followed by Christopher Bell at +750, William Byron at +1200, Tyler Reddick at +1200, Ty Gibbs at +1200, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Grant Park 165.

Last year’s winner, Alex Bowman, has the seventh-highest odds at +2200 to defend his title. The defending series champion, Joey Logano, has the 13th-highest odds at +9000 to claim his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

Here’s a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Chicago Street Course, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: +185
  2. Kyle Larson: +650
  3. Christopher Bell: +750
  4. William Byron: +1200
  5. Tyler Reddick: +1200
  6. Ty Gibbs: +1200
  7. Chase Elliott: +1400
  8. Will Brown: +1800
  9. Michael McDowell: +2200
  10. Chris Buescher: +2200
  11. Alex Bowman: +2200
  12. AJ Allmendinger: +2200
  13. Ross Chastain: +2200
  14. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  15. Kyle Busch: +2800
  16. Daniel Suarez: +2800
  17. Ryan Blaney: +3500
  18. Denny Hamlin: +4000
  19. Carson Hocevar: +4000
  20. Austin Cindric: +5000
  21. Joey Logano: +9000
  22. Justin Haley: +10000
  23. Corey Heim: +10000
  24. Brad Keselowski: +10000
  25. Ryan Preece: +10000
  26. John Hunter Nemechek: +13000
  27. Cole Custer: +13000
  28. Bubba Wallace: +13000
  29. Austin Dillon: +13000
  30. Zane Smith: +13000
  31. Todd Gilliland: +13000
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17000
  33. Erik Jones: +17000
  34. Noah Gragson: +20000
  35. Josh Berry: +20000
  36. Austin Hill: +25000
  37. Riley Herbst: +30000
  38. Josh Bilicki: +40000
  39. Ty Dillon: +40000
  40. Katherine Legge: +50000
  41. Cody Ware: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 75-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
