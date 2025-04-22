NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Jack Link’s 500 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch. The Talladega track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, International Race of Champions, and IMSA GT Championships.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joe Logano are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +1100 odds to win this year’s Jack Link’s 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano and Blaney have won this event in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

William Byron and Brad Keselowski tied for second-highest odds at +1200 odds to win this weekend’s race. Keselowski is the most successful active driver at this event with four wins.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at 1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, the defending winner of the event Tyler Reddick at 1600, Christopher Bell at +1600, Chase Elliott at +1600, Chase Briscoe at +1600, Austin Cindric at +1600, and Alex Bowman at +2000 in the top five highest odds to win the Jack Link’s 500.

Opening odds for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Ryan Blaney: +1100 Kyle Busch: +1100 Joey Logano: +1100 William Byron: +1200 Brad Keselowski: +1200 Kyle Larson: +1400 Denny Hamlin: +1400 Tyler Reddick: +1600 Christopher Bell: +1600 Chase Elliott: +1600 Chase Briscoe: +1600 Austin Cindric: +1600 Alex Bowman: +2000 Michael McDowell: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +2200 Todd Gilliland: +2500 Ross Chastain: +2800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800 Chris Buescher: +3000 Ty Dillon: +3500 Ty Gibbs: +4000 Josh Berry: +4000 Daniel Suarez: +4000 Carson Hocevar: +4000 Ryan Preece: +4500 Erik Jones: +4500 Austin Dillon: +4500 Noah Gragson: +5500 Justin Haley: +5500 AJ Allmendinger: +5500 Cole Custer: +6500 Zane Smith: +7000 Riley Herbst: +7000 John Hunter Nemechek: +7000 Shane Van Gisbergen: +8000 Anthony Alfredo: +10000 Corey LaJoie: +13000 Cody Ware: +13000 BJ McLeod: +13000

The live telecast of Sunday’s the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

