NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2025 17:01 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR drivers odds for Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Source: Imagn)

The Jack Link’s 500 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch. The Talladega track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, International Race of Champions, and IMSA GT Championships.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joe Logano are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +1100 odds to win this year’s Jack Link’s 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano and Blaney have won this event in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

William Byron and Brad Keselowski tied for second-highest odds at +1200 odds to win this weekend’s race. Keselowski is the most successful active driver at this event with four wins.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at 1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, the defending winner of the event Tyler Reddick at 1600, Christopher Bell at +1600, Chase Elliott at +1600, Chase Briscoe at +1600, Austin Cindric at +1600, and Alex Bowman at +2000 in the top five highest odds to win the Jack Link’s 500.

Opening odds for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +1100
  2. Kyle Busch: +1100
  3. Joey Logano: +1100
  4. William Byron: +1200
  5. Brad Keselowski: +1200
  6. Kyle Larson: +1400
  7. Denny Hamlin: +1400
  8. Tyler Reddick: +1600
  9. Christopher Bell: +1600
  10. Chase Elliott: +1600
  11. Chase Briscoe: +1600
  12. Austin Cindric: +1600
  13. Alex Bowman: +2000
  14. Michael McDowell: +2200
  15. Bubba Wallace: +2200
  16. Todd Gilliland: +2500
  17. Ross Chastain: +2800
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800
  19. Chris Buescher: +3000
  20. Ty Dillon: +3500
  21. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  22. Josh Berry: +4000
  23. Daniel Suarez: +4000
  24. Carson Hocevar: +4000
  25. Ryan Preece: +4500
  26. Erik Jones: +4500
  27. Austin Dillon: +4500
  28. Noah Gragson: +5500
  29. Justin Haley: +5500
  30. AJ Allmendinger: +5500
  31. Cole Custer: +6500
  32. Zane Smith: +7000
  33. Riley Herbst: +7000
  34. John Hunter Nemechek: +7000
  35. Shane Van Gisbergen: +8000
  36. Anthony Alfredo: +10000
  37. Corey LaJoie: +13000
  38. Cody Ware: +13000
  39. BJ McLeod: +13000

The live telecast of Sunday’s the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

