NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Jack Link’s 500 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch. The Talladega track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, International Race of Champions, and IMSA GT Championships.
Thirty-nine drivers have entered 39 spots for the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega.
Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joe Logano are tied as favorites, per the odds table, at +1100 odds to win this year’s Jack Link’s 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Logano and Blaney have won this event in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
William Byron and Brad Keselowski tied for second-highest odds at +1200 odds to win this weekend’s race. Keselowski is the most successful active driver at this event with four wins.
They are followed by Kyle Larson at 1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, the defending winner of the event Tyler Reddick at 1600, Christopher Bell at +1600, Chase Elliott at +1600, Chase Briscoe at +1600, Austin Cindric at +1600, and Alex Bowman at +2000 in the top five highest odds to win the Jack Link’s 500.
Opening odds for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Ryan Blaney: +1100
- Kyle Busch: +1100
- Joey Logano: +1100
- William Byron: +1200
- Brad Keselowski: +1200
- Kyle Larson: +1400
- Denny Hamlin: +1400
- Tyler Reddick: +1600
- Christopher Bell: +1600
- Chase Elliott: +1600
- Chase Briscoe: +1600
- Austin Cindric: +1600
- Alex Bowman: +2000
- Michael McDowell: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +2200
- Todd Gilliland: +2500
- Ross Chastain: +2800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800
- Chris Buescher: +3000
- Ty Dillon: +3500
- Ty Gibbs: +4000
- Josh Berry: +4000
- Daniel Suarez: +4000
- Carson Hocevar: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +4500
- Erik Jones: +4500
- Austin Dillon: +4500
- Noah Gragson: +5500
- Justin Haley: +5500
- AJ Allmendinger: +5500
- Cole Custer: +6500
- Zane Smith: +7000
- Riley Herbst: +7000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +7000
- Shane Van Gisbergen: +8000
- Anthony Alfredo: +10000
- Corey LaJoie: +13000
- Cody Ware: +13000
- BJ McLeod: +13000
The live telecast of Sunday’s the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega can be viewed on FOX, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.