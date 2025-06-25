NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

The Quaker State 400 is the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, and the green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET.
The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The EchoPark Speedway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Forty drivers have entered for as many spots in the 56th edition of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark.
Heading to the EchoPark Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +750 odds to win this year’s Quaker State 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.
Blaney’s teammate, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, has the second-highest odds at +850 to win this weekend’s race. Logano is the defending winner of the event.
Logano is followed by his teammate Austin Cindric at +900, William Byron at +1200, Kyle Busch at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, the first Atlanta race winner of the season Christopher Bell at +1400, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Quaker State 400.
Last week’s winner, Chase Briscoe, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the EchoPark Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
- Ryan Blaney: +750
- Joey Logano: +850
- Austin Cindric: +900
- William Byron: +1200
- Kyle Busch: +1200
- Kyle Larson: +1400
- Christopher Bell: +1400
- Chase Elliott: +1400
- Brad Keselowski: +1600
- Denny Hamlin: +1800
- Chris Buescher: +2000
- Tyler Reddick: +2200
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Carson Hocevar: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2200
- Bubba Wallace: +2500
- Josh Berry: +2500
- Alex Bowman: +2800
- Daniel Suarez: +2800
- Ty Gibbs: +4000
- Michael McDowell: +4000
- Todd Gilliland: +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000
- Ryan Preece: +5000
- Erik Jones: +5000
- Connor Zilisch: +5000
- Austin Dillon: +6000
- Noah Gragson: +6000
- AJ Allmendinger: +6600
- John Hunter Nemechek: +6600
- Riley Herbst: +8000
- Justin Haley: +8000
- Cole Custer: +8000
- Zane Smith: +8000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Cody Ware: +10000
- Ty Dillon: +10000
- BJ McLeod: +20000
- David Starr: +20000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
