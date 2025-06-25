NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 25, 2025 15:00 GMT
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Quaker State 400 is the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, and the green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The EchoPark Speedway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Forty drivers have entered for as many spots in the 56th edition of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark.

Heading to the EchoPark Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +750 odds to win this year’s Quaker State 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

also-read-trending Trending

Blaney’s teammate, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, has the second-highest odds at +850 to win this weekend’s race. Logano is the defending winner of the event.

Logano is followed by his teammate Austin Cindric at +900, William Byron at +1200, Kyle Busch at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, the first Atlanta race winner of the season Christopher Bell at +1400, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Quaker State 400.

Last week’s winner, Chase Briscoe, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the EchoPark Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +750
  2. Joey Logano: +850
  3. Austin Cindric: +900
  4. William Byron: +1200
  5. Kyle Busch: +1200
  6. Kyle Larson: +1400
  7. Christopher Bell: +1400
  8. Chase Elliott: +1400
  9. Brad Keselowski: +1600
  10. Denny Hamlin: +1800
  11. Chris Buescher: +2000
  12. Tyler Reddick: +2200
  13. Ross Chastain: +2200
  14. Carson Hocevar: +2200
  15. Chase Briscoe: +2200
  16. Bubba Wallace: +2500
  17. Josh Berry: +2500
  18. Alex Bowman: +2800
  19. Daniel Suarez: +2800
  20. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  21. Michael McDowell: +4000
  22. Todd Gilliland: +4000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000
  24. Ryan Preece: +5000
  25. Erik Jones: +5000
  26. Connor Zilisch: +5000
  27. Austin Dillon: +6000
  28. Noah Gragson: +6000
  29. AJ Allmendinger: +6600
  30. John Hunter Nemechek: +6600
  31. Riley Herbst: +8000
  32. Justin Haley: +8000
  33. Cole Custer: +8000
  34. Zane Smith: +8000
  35. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  36. Cody Ware: +10000
  37. Ty Dillon: +10000
  38. Cody Ware: +20000
  39. BJ McLeod: +20000
  40. David Starr: +20000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications