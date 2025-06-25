NASCAR 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

The Quaker State 400 is the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, and the green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The EchoPark Speedway currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Forty drivers have entered for as many spots in the 56th edition of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark.

Heading to the EchoPark Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +750 odds to win this year’s Quaker State 400, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Trending

Blaney’s teammate, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, has the second-highest odds at +850 to win this weekend’s race. Logano is the defending winner of the event.

Logano is followed by his teammate Austin Cindric at +900, William Byron at +1200, Kyle Busch at +1200, Kyle Larson at +1400, the first Atlanta race winner of the season Christopher Bell at +1400, and Chase Elliott at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Quaker State 400.

Expand Tweet

Last week’s winner, Chase Briscoe, has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to clinch his second win of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Saturday at the EchoPark Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Ryan Blaney: +750 Joey Logano: +850 Austin Cindric: +900 William Byron: +1200 Kyle Busch: +1200 Kyle Larson: +1400 Christopher Bell: +1400 Chase Elliott: +1400 Brad Keselowski: +1600 Denny Hamlin: +1800 Chris Buescher: +2000 Tyler Reddick: +2200 Ross Chastain: +2200 Carson Hocevar: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2200 Bubba Wallace: +2500 Josh Berry: +2500 Alex Bowman: +2800 Daniel Suarez: +2800 Ty Gibbs: +4000 Michael McDowell: +4000 Todd Gilliland: +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4000 Ryan Preece: +5000 Erik Jones: +5000 Connor Zilisch: +5000 Austin Dillon: +6000 Noah Gragson: +6000 AJ Allmendinger: +6600 John Hunter Nemechek: +6600 Riley Herbst: +8000 Justin Haley: +8000 Cole Custer: +8000 Zane Smith: +8000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Cody Ware: +10000 Ty Dillon: +10000 Cody Ware: +20000 BJ McLeod: +20000 David Starr: +20000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series main event can be viewed on TNT Sports, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.