NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The Cook Out 400 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 0.526-mile oval track features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 76th annual Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Cook Out 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #12 Ford driver has won two of the last three races at this track.

Last week’s winner, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2023.

Larson is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650, Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +700, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +900, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Cook Out 400.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, has the 10th-highest odds at +3500 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway:

Ryan Blaney: +400 Kyle Larson: +500 Denny Hamlin: +650 Chase Elliott: +650 William Byron: +700 Joey Logano: +900 Christopher Bell: +900 Chase Briscoe: +1200 Ross Chastain: +2200 Kyle Busch: +2200 Austin Cindric: +2800 Alex Bowman: +2800 Ryan Preece: +3000 Josh Berry: +3000 Bubba Wallace: +3000 Brad Keselowski: +3000 Tyler Reddick: +3500 Chris Buescher: +3500 Ty Gibbs: +4500 Noah Gragson: +6000 Daniel Suarez: +8000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Austin Dillon: +11000 Cole Custer: +13000 Shane van Gisbergen: +15000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Michael McDowell: +20000 Erik Jones: +20000 AJ Allmendinger: +20000 Justin Haley: +25000 Zane Smith: +30000 Riley Herbst: +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 John Hunter Nemechek: +30000 Burt Myers: +30000 Ty Dillon: +50000 Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 210.4-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

