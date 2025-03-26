NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:50 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The Cook Out 400 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 0.526-mile oval track features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 76th annual Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Cook Out 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #12 Ford driver has won two of the last three races at this track.

Last week’s winner, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2023.

Larson is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650, Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +700, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +900, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Cook Out 400.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, has the 10th-highest odds at +3500 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. Ryan Blaney: +400
  2. Kyle Larson: +500
  3. Denny Hamlin: +650
  4. Chase Elliott: +650
  5. William Byron: +700
  6. Joey Logano: +900
  7. Christopher Bell: +900
  8. Chase Briscoe: +1200
  9. Ross Chastain: +2200
  10. Kyle Busch: +2200
  11. Austin Cindric: +2800
  12. Alex Bowman: +2800
  13. Ryan Preece: +3000
  14. Josh Berry: +3000
  15. Bubba Wallace: +3000
  16. Brad Keselowski: +3000
  17. Tyler Reddick: +3500
  18. Chris Buescher: +3500
  19. Ty Gibbs: +4500
  20. Noah Gragson: +6000
  21. Daniel Suarez: +8000
  22. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  23. Austin Dillon: +11000
  24. Cole Custer: +13000
  25. Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
  26. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  27. Michael McDowell: +20000
  28. Erik Jones: +20000
  29. AJ Allmendinger: +20000
  30. Justin Haley: +25000
  31. Zane Smith: +30000
  32. Riley Herbst: +30000
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
  34. John Hunter Nemechek: +30000
  35. Burt Myers: +30000
  36. Ty Dillon: +50000
  37. Cody Ware: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 210.4-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
