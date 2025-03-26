NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The Cook Out 400 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 0.526-mile oval track features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Truck Series.
Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 76th annual Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.
Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Cook Out 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #12 Ford driver has won two of the last three races at this track.
Last week’s winner, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. He won this event in 2023.
Larson is followed by Denny Hamlin at +650, Chase Elliott at +650, William Byron at +700, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano at +900, and Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Cook Out 400.
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, has the 10th-highest odds at +3500 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
Here’s a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway:
- Ryan Blaney: +400
- Kyle Larson: +500
- Denny Hamlin: +650
- Chase Elliott: +650
- William Byron: +700
- Joey Logano: +900
- Christopher Bell: +900
- Chase Briscoe: +1200
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Austin Cindric: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +2800
- Ryan Preece: +3000
- Josh Berry: +3000
- Bubba Wallace: +3000
- Brad Keselowski: +3000
- Tyler Reddick: +3500
- Chris Buescher: +3500
- Ty Gibbs: +4500
- Noah Gragson: +6000
- Daniel Suarez: +8000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Austin Dillon: +11000
- Cole Custer: +13000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +15000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Michael McDowell: +20000
- Erik Jones: +20000
- AJ Allmendinger: +20000
- Justin Haley: +25000
- Zane Smith: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +30000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +30000
- Burt Myers: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
- Cody Ware: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 210.4-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.