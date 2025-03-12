NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 12, 2025 14:50 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Pennzoil 400 marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 16, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas Valley, Nevada, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The track hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Indy Autonomous Challenge.

Thirty-six drivers have entered 36 spots for the 28th annual Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +330 odds to win this year’s Pennzoil 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #20 Toyota driver has been a dominating force this season, securing three consecutive victories last week.

The defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson already has two top-five finishes in four races this season.

Larson is followed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at +600, Ryan Blaney at +750, Denny Hamlin at +900, Chase Elliott at +900, and Tyler Reddick at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Pennzoil 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. Christopher Bell: +330
  2. Kyle Larson: +500
  3. William Byron: +600
  4. Ryan Blaney: +750
  5. Denny Hamlin: +900
  6. Chase Elliott: +900
  7. Tyler Reddick: +900
  8. Joey Logano: +1000
  9. Kyle Busch: +2000
  10. Ross Chastain: +2200
  11. Chase Briscoe: +2500
  12. Brad Keselowski: +3000
  13. Chris Buescher: +3500
  14. Alex Bowman: +3500
  15. Ty Gibbs: +4000
  16. Bubba Wallace: +5000
  17. Josh Berry: +8000
  18. Austin Cindric: +8000
  19. Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
  20. Ryan Preece: +10000
  21. Carson Hocevar: +10000
  22. Daniel Suarez: +15000
  23. Todd Gilliland: +20000
  24. Noah Gragson: +20000
  25. Michael McDowell: +20000
  26. Austin Dillon: +20000
  27. Justin Haley: +25000
  28. AJ Allmendinger: +25000
  29. Zane Smith: +25000
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
  31. Erik Jones: +25000
  32. Cole Custer: +30000
  33. John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
  34. Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
