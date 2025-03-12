NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Pennzoil 400 marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 16, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas Valley, Nevada, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile tri-oval features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The track hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Indy Autonomous Challenge.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-six drivers have entered 36 spots for the 28th annual Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +330 odds to win this year’s Pennzoil 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #20 Toyota driver has been a dominating force this season, securing three consecutive victories last week.

The defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson already has two top-five finishes in four races this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson is followed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at +600, Ryan Blaney at +750, Denny Hamlin at +900, Chase Elliott at +900, and Tyler Reddick at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Pennzoil 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ad

Christopher Bell: +330 Kyle Larson: +500 William Byron: +600 Ryan Blaney: +750 Denny Hamlin: +900 Chase Elliott: +900 Tyler Reddick: +900 Joey Logano: +1000 Kyle Busch: +2000 Ross Chastain: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2500 Brad Keselowski: +3000 Chris Buescher: +3500 Alex Bowman: +3500 Ty Gibbs: +4000 Bubba Wallace: +5000 Josh Berry: +8000 Austin Cindric: +8000 Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 Ryan Preece: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Daniel Suarez: +15000 Todd Gilliland: +20000 Noah Gragson: +20000 Michael McDowell: +20000 Austin Dillon: +20000 Justin Haley: +25000 AJ Allmendinger: +25000 Zane Smith: +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 Erik Jones: +25000 Cole Custer: +30000 John Hunter Nemechek: +50000 Ty Dillon: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback