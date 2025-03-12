NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Pennzoil 400 marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 16, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas Valley, Nevada, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile tri-oval features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The track hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Indy Autonomous Challenge.
Thirty-six drivers have entered 36 spots for the 28th annual Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.
Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +330 odds to win this year’s Pennzoil 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #20 Toyota driver has been a dominating force this season, securing three consecutive victories last week.
The defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Larson already has two top-five finishes in four races this season.
Larson is followed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron at +600, Ryan Blaney at +750, Denny Hamlin at +900, Chase Elliott at +900, and Tyler Reddick at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Pennzoil 400.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has the sixth-highest odds at +1000 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
- Christopher Bell: +330
- Kyle Larson: +500
- William Byron: +600
- Ryan Blaney: +750
- Denny Hamlin: +900
- Chase Elliott: +900
- Tyler Reddick: +900
- Joey Logano: +1000
- Kyle Busch: +2000
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2500
- Brad Keselowski: +3000
- Chris Buescher: +3500
- Alex Bowman: +3500
- Ty Gibbs: +4000
- Bubba Wallace: +5000
- Josh Berry: +8000
- Austin Cindric: +8000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +10000
- Ryan Preece: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Daniel Suarez: +15000
- Todd Gilliland: +20000
- Noah Gragson: +20000
- Michael McDowell: +20000
- Austin Dillon: +20000
- Justin Haley: +25000
- AJ Allmendinger: +25000
- Zane Smith: +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000
- Erik Jones: +25000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +50000
- Ty Dillon: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on PRN.