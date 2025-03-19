NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 23, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long asphalt oval track features 18–20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Formula E.
Thirty-seven drivers have entered 36 spots for the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami.
Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #5 Chevrolet driver has won here in 2022.
The defending winner of the event, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Reddick already has two top-five finishes in five races this season.
Reddick is followed by his Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney at +550, William Byron at +650, and season’s three-time winner Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +400
- Tyler Reddick: +500
- Ryan Blaney: +550
- William Byron: +650
- Christopher Bell: +900
- Denny Hamlin: +1100
- Chase Elliott: +1100
- Ross Chastain: +1600
- Joey Logano: +1600
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Chase Briscoe: +2800
- Alex Bowman: +2800
- Josh Berry: +3000
- Chris Buescher: +4500
- Carson Hocevar: +4500
- Bubba Wallace: +4500
- Brad Keselowski: +4500
- Austin Cindric: +4500
- Ty Gibbs: +5000
- Daniel Suarez: +5000
- Ryan Preece: +6500
- AJ Allmendinger: +8000
- Noah Gragson: +10000
- Michael McDowell: +13000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
- Shane van Gisbergen: +17000
- Austin Dillon: +17000
- Zane Smith: +20000
- Justin Haley: +20000
- Erik Jones: +20000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
- Todd Gilliland: +30000
- Riley Herbst: +30000
- Cole Custer: +30000
- Ty Dillon: +40000
- Cody Ware: +70000
- JJ Yeley: +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 400.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.