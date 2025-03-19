NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 23, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long asphalt oval track features 18–20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Formula E.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 36 spots for the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #5 Chevrolet driver has won here in 2022.

The defending winner of the event, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Reddick already has two top-five finishes in five races this season.

Reddick is followed by his Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney at +550, William Byron at +650, and season’s three-time winner Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +400 Tyler Reddick: +500 Ryan Blaney: +550 William Byron: +650 Christopher Bell: +900 Denny Hamlin: +1100 Chase Elliott: +1100 Ross Chastain: +1600 Joey Logano: +1600 Kyle Busch: +2200 Chase Briscoe: +2800 Alex Bowman: +2800 Josh Berry: +3000 Chris Buescher: +4500 Carson Hocevar: +4500 Bubba Wallace: +4500 Brad Keselowski: +4500 Austin Cindric: +4500 Ty Gibbs: +5000 Daniel Suarez: +5000 Ryan Preece: +6500 AJ Allmendinger: +8000 Noah Gragson: +10000 Michael McDowell: +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000 Shane van Gisbergen: +17000 Austin Dillon: +17000 Zane Smith: +20000 Justin Haley: +20000 Erik Jones: +20000 John Hunter Nemechek: +25000 Todd Gilliland: +30000 Riley Herbst: +30000 Cole Custer: +30000 Ty Dillon: +40000 Cody Ware: +70000 JJ Yeley: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

