NASCAR 2025: Preview and odds for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:06 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 23, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, and the green flag will drop at 3 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long asphalt oval track features 18–20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The track currently hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and Formula E.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered 36 spots for the 27th annual Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The #5 Chevrolet driver has won here in 2022.

The defending winner of the event, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, stands in second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race. Reddick already has two top-five finishes in five races this season.

Reddick is followed by his Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney at +550, William Byron at +650, and season’s three-time winner Christopher Bell at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +400
  2. Tyler Reddick: +500
  3. Ryan Blaney: +550
  4. William Byron: +650
  5. Christopher Bell: +900
  6. Denny Hamlin: +1100
  7. Chase Elliott: +1100
  8. Ross Chastain: +1600
  9. Joey Logano: +1600
  10. Kyle Busch: +2200
  11. Chase Briscoe: +2800
  12. Alex Bowman: +2800
  13. Josh Berry: +3000
  14. Chris Buescher: +4500
  15. Carson Hocevar: +4500
  16. Bubba Wallace: +4500
  17. Brad Keselowski: +4500
  18. Austin Cindric: +4500
  19. Ty Gibbs: +5000
  20. Daniel Suarez: +5000
  21. Ryan Preece: +6500
  22. AJ Allmendinger: +8000
  23. Noah Gragson: +10000
  24. Michael McDowell: +13000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000
  26. Shane van Gisbergen: +17000
  27. Austin Dillon: +17000
  28. Zane Smith: +20000
  29. Justin Haley: +20000
  30. Erik Jones: +20000
  31. John Hunter Nemechek: +25000
  32. Todd Gilliland: +30000
  33. Riley Herbst: +30000
  34. Cole Custer: +30000
  35. Ty Dillon: +40000
  36. Cody Ware: +70000
  37. JJ Yeley: +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 400.5-mile NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami can be viewed on FS1, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
