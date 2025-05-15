  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • AdventHealth 400
  • NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for the All-Star Race and All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for the All-Star Race and All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 15, 2025 17:03 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Source: Imagn)

North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready to host the third consecutive All-Star Race this weekend. The season’s second exhibition event, a 250-lap contest, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

The North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, boasts a 0.625-mile short paved oval track. The track hosted the first All-Star Race in 2023 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the North Wilkesboro track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The All-Star Race will feature 23 drivers, and 20 are confirmed. The practice will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 16, at 4 pm ET, followed by qualifying sessions and a pit crew challenge to mark the end of the day on the track. In short, the qualifying format of the All-Star weekend is different.

Ad
Ad

A three-lap qualifying session with a compulsory four-tire pit stop on Lap 2, and the best time will determine the starting order for Saturday’s two heat races and Sunday’s All-Star Open. The results of heat races will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Race and Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race:

Ad

(Qualifying Order: All-Star Open)

  1. No. 66 Chad Finchum
  2. No. 15 Cody Ware
  3. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  4. No. 41 Cole Custer
  5. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  6. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  7. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  8. No. 43 Erik Jones
  9. No. 7 Justin Haley
  10. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  11. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  12. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  13. No. 38 Zane Smith
  14. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  15. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  16. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  17. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  18. No. 23 Bubba Wallace

(Qualifying Order: All-Star Race)

  1. No. 51 Harrison Burton
  2. No. 5 Justin Allgaier
  3. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  4. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  5. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  6. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  7. No. 21 Josh Berry
  8. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  10. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  11. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  12. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  15. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  16. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  17. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  18. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  19. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  20. No. 24 William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications