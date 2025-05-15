NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for the All-Star Race and All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready to host the third consecutive All-Star Race this weekend. The season’s second exhibition event, a 250-lap contest, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, boasts a 0.625-mile short paved oval track. The track hosted the first All-Star Race in 2023 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the North Wilkesboro track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The All-Star Race will feature 23 drivers, and 20 are confirmed. The practice will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 16, at 4 pm ET, followed by qualifying sessions and a pit crew challenge to mark the end of the day on the track. In short, the qualifying format of the All-Star weekend is different.

A three-lap qualifying session with a compulsory four-tire pit stop on Lap 2, and the best time will determine the starting order for Saturday’s two heat races and Sunday’s All-Star Open. The results of heat races will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Race and Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race:

(Qualifying Order: All-Star Open)

No. 66 Chad Finchum No. 15 Cody Ware No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 41 Cole Custer No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 43 Erik Jones No. 7 Justin Haley No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 38 Zane Smith No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 23 Bubba Wallace

(Qualifying Order: All-Star Race)

No. 51 Harrison Burton No. 5 Justin Allgaier No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 21 Josh Berry No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 22 Joey Logano No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 24 William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

