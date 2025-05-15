NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for the All-Star Race and All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready to host the third consecutive All-Star Race this weekend. The season’s second exhibition event, a 250-lap contest, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18.
The North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, boasts a 0.625-mile short paved oval track. The track hosted the first All-Star Race in 2023 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the North Wilkesboro track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.
The All-Star Race will feature 23 drivers, and 20 are confirmed. The practice will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 16, at 4 pm ET, followed by qualifying sessions and a pit crew challenge to mark the end of the day on the track. In short, the qualifying format of the All-Star weekend is different.
A three-lap qualifying session with a compulsory four-tire pit stop on Lap 2, and the best time will determine the starting order for Saturday’s two heat races and Sunday’s All-Star Open. The results of heat races will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Race and Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 All-Star Open and Race:
(Qualifying Order: All-Star Open)
- No. 66 Chad Finchum
- No. 15 Cody Ware
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
(Qualifying Order: All-Star Race)
- No. 51 Harrison Burton
- No. 5 Justin Allgaier
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 24 William Byron
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.