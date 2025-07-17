NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway is ready to host the 56th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 21st race, a 400-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20.
The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, boasts a one-mile-long concrete oval track. The track hosted the first Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 1969, and it features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile.
The Dover Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday (July 19) at 1:35 pm ET and 2:45 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Dover race.
NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 44 J.J. Yeley
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 77 Carrsron Hocevar
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 48 Alez Bowman
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 24 William Byron
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.
