NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway is ready to host the 56th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 21st race, a 400-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20.

Ad

The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, boasts a one-mile-long concrete oval track. The track hosted the first Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 1969, and it features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Dover Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday (July 19) at 1:35 pm ET and 2:45 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Dover race.

Ad

NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

No. 44 J.J. Yeley No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 51 Cody Ware No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 77 Carrsron Hocevar No. 35 Riley Herbst No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 38 Zane Smith No. 41 Cole Custer No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 43 Erik Jones No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 5 Kyle Larson No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 7 Justin Haley No. 1 Ross Chastain

Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 48 Alez Bowman No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 21 Josh Berry No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 22 Joey Logano No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 24 William Byron No. 45 Tyler Reddick No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 9 Chase Elliott

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.