NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is ready to host the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 32nd race, a 109-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina, boasts a 2.32-mile-long road course. It hosted the first Bank of America Roval 400 in 2018. The final road course track is a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a first appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Bank of America Roval 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 4) at 2 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Charlotte Roval playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, which will be held this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreJosh Bilicki - 40.700Cody Ware - 36.700Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 33.500AJ Allmendinger - 32.700John Hunter Nemechek - 30.200Zane Smith - 29.800Josh Berry - 27.900Carson Hocevar - 26.900Noah Gragson - 26.300Riley Herbst - 25.900Cole Custer - 23.900Ryan Preece - 23.600Ty Gibbs - 23.500Alex Bowman - 23.500Austin Dillon - 23.400Justin Haley - 21.300Daniel Suarez - 20.300Kyle Busch - 19.600Ty Dillon - 18.700Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreErik Jones - 18.400Todd Gilliland - 17.700Michael McDowell -16.700Chris Buescher - 15.600Brad Keselowski - 11.300Shane van Gisbergen - 11.200Austin Cindric - 24.600Ryan Blaney - 18.600Joey Logano - 17.100Ross Chastain - 10.400Tyler Reddick - 8.200William Byron - 7.500Bubba Wallace - 6.500Chase Briscoe - 4.900Kyle Larson - 4.500Christopher Bell - 3.000Chase Elliott - 2.200Denny Hamlin - 2.000Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.