NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:46 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (Source: Getty Images)

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is ready to host the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 32nd race, a 109-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.

Ad

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina, boasts a 2.32-mile-long road course. It hosted the first Bank of America Roval 400 in 2018. The final road course track is a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a first appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

Ad
Trending

The Bank of America Roval 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 4) at 2 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Charlotte Roval playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, which will be held this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Ad
Ad

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 40.700
  2. Cody Ware - 36.700
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 33.500
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 32.700
  5. John Hunter Nemechek - 30.200
  6. Zane Smith - 29.800
  7. Josh Berry - 27.900
  8. Carson Hocevar - 26.900
  9. Noah Gragson - 26.300
  10. Riley Herbst - 25.900
  11. Cole Custer - 23.900
  12. Ryan Preece - 23.600
  13. Ty Gibbs - 23.500
  14. Alex Bowman - 23.500
  15. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  16. Justin Haley - 21.300
  17. Daniel Suarez - 20.300
  18. Kyle Busch - 19.600
  19. Ty Dillon - 18.700
Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Erik Jones - 18.400
  2. Todd Gilliland - 17.700
  3. Michael McDowell -16.700
  4. Chris Buescher - 15.600
  5. Brad Keselowski - 11.300
  6. Shane van Gisbergen - 11.200
  7. Austin Cindric - 24.600
  8. Ryan Blaney - 18.600
  9. Joey Logano - 17.100
  10. Ross Chastain - 10.400
  11. Tyler Reddick - 8.200
  12. William Byron - 7.500
  13. Bubba Wallace - 6.500
  14. Chase Briscoe - 4.900
  15. Kyle Larson - 4.500
  16. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  17. Chase Elliott - 2.200
  18. Denny Hamlin - 2.000

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications