NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 29th race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, boasts a 0.533-mile-short track. It hosted the first Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 1961, and it features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.The Bristol Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend, in addition to making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (September 12) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Bristol playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which will be held this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Corey Heim leading Group A and Ty Gibbs leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreCorey Heim (i) - 41.6Chad Finchum - 40.4Austin Hill (i) - 40.1Ty Dillon - 33.4Daniel Suárez - 32.6Riley Herbst # - 32.2Todd Gilliland - 31.7Zane Smith - 31.5Noah Gragson - 31.2Cody Ware - 31.1Cole Custer - 28.8Justin Haley - 28.6Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.7AJ Allmendinger - 22.4Erik Jones - 21.6Kyle Busch - 21.4Brad Keselowski - 18.5Carson Hocevar - 18.0Michael McDowell - 17.6Ryan Preece - 14.5Group B: Driver -Metric ScoreTy Gibbs - 12.7John Hunter Nemechek - 11.4Chris Buescher - 11.4Josh Berry (P) - 30.0Alex Bowman (P) - 22.7Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 21.7Ross Chastain (P) - 20.1Austin Cindric (P) - 16.9Austin Dillon (P) - 16.5* Tyler Reddick (P) - 13.3William Byron (P) - 9.5Kyle Larson (P) - 9.3Christopher Bell (P) - 7.3* Bubba Wallace (P) - 6.8Joey Logano (P) - 6.5Chase Elliott (P) - 4.8Ryan Blaney (P) - 4.3Chase Briscoe (P) - 2.0Denny Hamlin (P) - 1.0Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.