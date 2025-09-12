NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:29 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 29th race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.

The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, boasts a 0.533-mile-short track. It hosted the first Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 1961, and it features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The Bristol Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend, in addition to making a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (September 12) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Bristol playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which will be held this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Corey Heim leading Group A and Ty Gibbs leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Corey Heim (i) - 41.6
  2. Chad Finchum - 40.4
  3. Austin Hill (i) - 40.1
  4. Ty Dillon - 33.4
  5. Daniel Suárez - 32.6
  6. Riley Herbst # - 32.2
  7. Todd Gilliland - 31.7
  8. Zane Smith - 31.5
  9. Noah Gragson - 31.2
  10. Cody Ware - 31.1
  11. Cole Custer - 28.8
  12. Justin Haley - 28.6
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 22.7
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 22.4
  15. Erik Jones - 21.6
  16. Kyle Busch - 21.4
  17. Brad Keselowski - 18.5
  18. Carson Hocevar - 18.0
  19. Michael McDowell - 17.6
  20. Ryan Preece - 14.5
Group B: Driver -Metric Score

  1. Ty Gibbs - 12.7
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.4
  3. Chris Buescher - 11.4
  4. Josh Berry (P) - 30.0
  5. Alex Bowman (P) - 22.7
  6. Shane van Gisbergen # (P) - 21.7
  7. Ross Chastain (P) - 20.1
  8. Austin Cindric (P) - 16.9
  9. Austin Dillon (P) - 16.5
  10. * Tyler Reddick (P) - 13.3
  11. William Byron (P) - 9.5
  12. Kyle Larson (P) - 9.3
  13. Christopher Bell (P) - 7.3
  14. * Bubba Wallace (P) - 6.8
  15. Joey Logano (P) - 6.5
  16. Chase Elliott (P) - 4.8
  17. Ryan Blaney (P) - 4.3
  18. Chase Briscoe (P) - 2.0
  19. Denny Hamlin (P) - 1.0

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
