NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:18 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at IMS (Source: Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready to host the 32nd annual Brickyard 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 22nd race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, boasts a 2.5-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Brickyard 400 in 1994, and it features 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the front stretch.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Brickyard 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (July 25) at 1:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the IMS race.

NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400, which will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 62 Jesse Love
  2. No. 66 Josh Bilicki
  3. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  4. No. 51 Cody Ware
  5. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  8. No. 41 Cole Custer
  9. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  10. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  11. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  12. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  13. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  14. No. 21 Josh Berry
  15. No. 43 Erik Jones
  16. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  17. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. No. 38 Zane Smith
  19. No. 24 William Byron
  20. No. 7 Justin Haley
  21. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  2. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  3. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  4. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  5. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  6. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  9. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  10. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  11. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  12. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  13. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  14. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  15. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  16. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  17. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  18. No. 11 Denny Hamlin

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
