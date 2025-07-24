NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready to host the 32nd annual Brickyard 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 22nd race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, boasts a 2.5-mile-long oval track. The track hosted the first Brickyard 400 in 1994, and it features 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the front stretch.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Brickyard 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (July 25) at 1:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the IMS race.NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400, which will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Brickyard 400:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 62 Jesse LoveNo. 66 Josh BilickiNo. 78 Katherine LeggeNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 43 Erik JonesNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 38 Zane SmithNo. 24 William ByronNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 5 Kyle LarsonNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 11 Denny HamlinWatch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.