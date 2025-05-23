NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready to host the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The season’s 13th race, a 400-lap contest, kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, boasts a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The track hosted the first Coca-Cola 600 in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Charlotte track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Series races this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 24, at 1:30 pm ET and 2:40 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Charlotte Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Connor Zilisch(i) - 42.8 Josh Bilicki - 42.2-1 Derek Kraus - 41.9-1 Jimmie Johnson - 39.8-1 Brad Keselowski - 35.8-1 AJ Allmendinger - 34.1-1 Ty Dillon - 33.5-1 Daniel Suárez - 31.9-1 Cody Ware - 31.8-1 Erik Jones - 31.1-1 Justin Haley - 30.1-1 Riley Herbst # - 28.5-1 Cole Custer - 27.7-1 Ty Gibbs - 27.4-1 Denny Hamlin - 27.3-1 Bubba Wallace - 26.4-1 Shane van Gisbergen # - 24.5-1 Carson Hocevar - 23.9-1 Michael McDowell - 22.1-1 Austin Dillon - 21.7-1

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Kyle Busch - 19.8 Noah Gragson - 19.1 Zane Smith - 17.8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.5 William Byron - 17.4 Ross Chastain - 16.2 Todd Gilliland - 15.3 Tyler Reddick - 13.7 Chris Buescher - 12.8 John Hunter Nemechek - 12.4 Chase Elliott - 11.7 Austin Cindric - 10.4 Ryan Preece - 9.4 Joey Logano - 9.3 Josh Berry - 9.0 Chase Briscoe - 6.7 Alex Bowman - 5.9 Ryan Blaney - 3.6 Christopher Bell - 2.3 Kyle Larson - 1.0

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

