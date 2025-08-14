NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 14, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The Richmond Raceway is ready to host the 68th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 25th race, a 400-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16.

The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, boasts a 0.75-mile-short track. The track hosted the first Cook Out 400 in 1958, and it features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Richmond Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series and Whelen Modified Tour Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (August 15) at 4:30 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 5:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Richmond race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400, which will be held at the Richmond Raceway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Corey Heim - 41.900
  2. Jesse Love - 40.100
  3. Cole Custer - 34.000
  4. Josh Berry - 31.700
  5. Cody Ware - 31.100
  6. Ty Dillon - 30.600
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 28.900
  9. Kyle Larson - 28.800
  10. Ty Gibbs - 28.200
  11. Justin Haley - 27.900
  12. Brad Keselowski - 27.400
  13. Riley Herbst - 27.300
  14. Noah Gragson -24.600
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr -23.900
  16. Kyle Busch - 20.200
  17. Zane Smith - 20.000
  18. Michael McDowell - 19.900
  19. Austin Dillon - 18.900
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Chase Elliott - 18.800
  2. Carson Hocevar - 18.600
  3. Denny Hamlin - 18.400
  4. Alex Bowman - 16.700
  5. Austin Cindric - 15.700
  6. Erik Jones - 14.700
  7. Joey Logano - 13.700
  8. Daniel Suarez - 13.600
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 13.100
  10. Ryan Preece - 12.700
  11. Ross Chastain - 11.200
  12. Bubba Wallace - 8.900
  13. Tyler Reddick - 8.400
  14. Shane van Gisbergen - 8.200
  15. Ryan Blaney - 6.000
  16. Chase Briscoe - 5.900
  17. Chris Buescher - 5.100
  18. William Byron - 3.100
  19. Christopher Bell - 2.600

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Richmond Raceway on Friday and Saturday on USA Network.

