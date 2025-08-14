NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Richmond Raceway is ready to host the 68th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 25th race, a 400-lap contest, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16.The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, boasts a 0.75-mile-short track. The track hosted the first Cook Out 400 in 1958, and it features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.The Richmond Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Truck Series and Whelen Modified Tour Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Cook Out 400 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Friday (August 15) at 4:30 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 5:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Richmond race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond RacewayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400, which will be held at the Richmond Raceway this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Cook Out 400:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreCorey Heim - 41.900Jesse Love - 40.100Cole Custer - 34.000Josh Berry - 31.700Cody Ware - 31.100Ty Dillon - 30.600John Hunter Nemechek - 29.300Todd Gilliland - 28.900Kyle Larson - 28.800Ty Gibbs - 28.200Justin Haley - 27.900Brad Keselowski - 27.400Riley Herbst - 27.300Noah Gragson -24.600Ricky Stenhouse Jr -23.900Kyle Busch - 20.200Zane Smith - 20.000Michael McDowell - 19.900Austin Dillon - 18.900Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreChase Elliott - 18.800Carson Hocevar - 18.600Denny Hamlin - 18.400Alex Bowman - 16.700Austin Cindric - 15.700Erik Jones - 14.700Joey Logano - 13.700Daniel Suarez - 13.600AJ Allmendinger - 13.100Ryan Preece - 12.700Ross Chastain - 11.200Bubba Wallace - 8.900Tyler Reddick - 8.400Shane van Gisbergen - 8.200Ryan Blaney - 6.000Chase Briscoe - 5.900Chris Buescher - 5.100William Byron - 3.100Christopher Bell - 2.600Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Richmond Raceway on Friday and Saturday on USA Network.