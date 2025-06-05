NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway is ready to host the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The season’s 15th race, a 200-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.

The Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, boasts a two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first FireKeepers Casino 400 in 1969 and features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Michigan track will host the Truck and ARCA Series races this weekend.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET and 10:40 a.m. ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Michigan main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400, which will be held this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Noah Gragson - 35.900 Cody Ware - 33.900 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 32.700 Justin Haley - 31.100 Ty Gibbs - 29.800 Alex Bowman - 29.100 Austin Dillon - 28.100 Shane van Gisbergen # - 27.400 Riley Herbst # - 27.300 Ty Dillon - 27.200 Josh Berry - 27.000 Brad Keselowski - 25.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 25.500 Ryan Preece - 24.400 Cole Custer - 23.500 Todd Gilliland - 22.300 Michael McDowell - 21.000 AJ Allmendinger - 19.700

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Daniel Suárez - 19.600 Zane Smith - 16.600 Austin Cindric - 15.600 Chase Briscoe - 15.500 Chris Buescher - 14.000 Kyle Busch - 12.900 Erik Jones - 12.100 Chase Elliott - 12.000 Ross Chastain - 10.400 Tyler Reddick - 8.100 Christopher Bell - 7.900 Bubba Wallace - 7.500 Carson Hocevar - 6.500 Kyle Larson - 6.200 Joey Logano - 5.200 William Byron - 3.800 Denny Hamlin - 3.300 Ryan Blaney – 2.800

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

