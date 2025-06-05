NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2025 15:21 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 (Source: Getty Images)

Michigan International Speedway is ready to host the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The season’s 15th race, a 200-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.

The Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, boasts a two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first FireKeepers Casino 400 in 1969 and features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Michigan track will host the Truck and ARCA Series races this weekend.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET and 10:40 a.m. ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Michigan main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400, which will be held this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Noah Gragson - 35.900
  2. Cody Ware - 33.900
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 32.700
  4. Justin Haley - 31.100
  5. Ty Gibbs - 29.800
  6. Alex Bowman - 29.100
  7. Austin Dillon - 28.100
  8. Shane van Gisbergen # - 27.400
  9. Riley Herbst # - 27.300
  10. Ty Dillon - 27.200
  11. Josh Berry - 27.000
  12. Brad Keselowski - 25.700
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 25.500
  14. Ryan Preece - 24.400
  15. Cole Custer - 23.500
  16. Todd Gilliland - 22.300
  17. Michael McDowell - 21.000
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 19.700
Group B: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Daniel Suárez - 19.600
  2. Zane Smith - 16.600
  3. Austin Cindric - 15.600
  4. Chase Briscoe - 15.500
  5. Chris Buescher - 14.000
  6. Kyle Busch - 12.900
  7. Erik Jones - 12.100
  8. Chase Elliott - 12.000
  9. Ross Chastain - 10.400
  10. Tyler Reddick - 8.100
  11. Christopher Bell - 7.900
  12. Bubba Wallace - 7.500
  13. Carson Hocevar - 6.500
  14. Kyle Larson - 6.200
  15. Joey Logano - 5.200
  16. William Byron - 3.800
  17. Denny Hamlin - 3.300
  18. Ryan Blaney – 2.800

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

