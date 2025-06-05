NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway is ready to host the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend. The season’s 15th race, a 200-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.
The Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, boasts a two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The track hosted the first FireKeepers Casino 400 in 1969 and features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Michigan track will host the Truck and ARCA Series races this weekend.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET and 10:40 a.m. ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Michigan main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400, which will be held this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400:
Group A: Driver—Metric Score
- Noah Gragson - 35.900
- Cody Ware - 33.900
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 32.700
- Justin Haley - 31.100
- Ty Gibbs - 29.800
- Alex Bowman - 29.100
- Austin Dillon - 28.100
- Shane van Gisbergen # - 27.400
- Riley Herbst # - 27.300
- Ty Dillon - 27.200
- Josh Berry - 27.000
- Brad Keselowski - 25.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 25.500
- Ryan Preece - 24.400
- Cole Custer - 23.500
- Todd Gilliland - 22.300
- Michael McDowell - 21.000
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.700
Group B: Driver—Metric Score
- Daniel Suárez - 19.600
- Zane Smith - 16.600
- Austin Cindric - 15.600
- Chase Briscoe - 15.500
- Chris Buescher - 14.000
- Kyle Busch - 12.900
- Erik Jones - 12.100
- Chase Elliott - 12.000
- Ross Chastain - 10.400
- Tyler Reddick - 8.100
- Christopher Bell - 7.900
- Bubba Wallace - 7.500
- Carson Hocevar - 6.500
- Kyle Larson - 6.200
- Joey Logano - 5.200
- William Byron - 3.800
- Denny Hamlin - 3.300
- Ryan Blaney – 2.800
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.
