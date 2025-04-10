NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2025 15:20 GMT
NASCAR: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The season’s ninth race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, boasts a 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track. The track hosted the first Food City 500 in 1961 and features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights.

Apart from making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Bristol track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Food City 500 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 12, at 2 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Bristol Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Josh Bilicki leading Group A, while Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 41.600
  2. Corey LaJoie - 40.700
  3. Jesse Love - 34.000
  4. Riley Herbst - 34.000
  5. Brad Keselowski - 32.400
  6. Josh Berry - 31.500
  7. Carson Hocevar - 31.400
  8. Cody Ware - 29.700
  9. Kyle Larson - 27.700
  10. Alex Bowman - 27.500
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000
  12. Cole Custer - 25.900
  13. Michael McDowell - 25.700
  14. Justin Haley - 25.500
  15. Austin Dillon - 24.200
  16. Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100
  17. Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
  19. Noah Gragson - 22.900
  20. Ryan Preece - 22.400
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Erik Jones - 20.300
  2. Ty Dillon - 18.700
  3. Daniel Suarez - 17.700
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 17.700
  5. Bubba Wallace - 17.100
  6. Todd Gilliland - 16.700
  7. Zane Smith - 15.000
  8. Ty Gibbs - 14.100
  9. Kyle Busch - 11.800
  10. Joey Logano - 11.800
  11. Austin Cindric - 11.300
  12. Ross Chastain - 8.800
  13. Chris Buescher - 7.500
  14. Chase Elliott - 6.800
  15. Ryan Blaney - 5.600
  16. Tyler Reddick - 4.300
  17. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  18. William Byron - 1.700
  19. Denny Hamlin - 1.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
