NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The season’s ninth race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.
The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, boasts a 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track. The track hosted the first Food City 500 in 1961 and features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights.
Apart from making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Bristol track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Food City 500 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 12, at 2 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Bristol Spring main event.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Josh Bilicki leading Group A, while Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Josh Bilicki - 41.600
- Corey LaJoie - 40.700
- Jesse Love - 34.000
- Riley Herbst - 34.000
- Brad Keselowski - 32.400
- Josh Berry - 31.500
- Carson Hocevar - 31.400
- Cody Ware - 29.700
- Kyle Larson - 27.700
- Alex Bowman - 27.500
- John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000
- Cole Custer - 25.900
- Michael McDowell - 25.700
- Justin Haley - 25.500
- Austin Dillon - 24.200
- Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200
- Noah Gragson - 22.900
- Ryan Preece - 22.400
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Erik Jones - 20.300
- Ty Dillon - 18.700
- Daniel Suarez - 17.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 17.700
- Bubba Wallace - 17.100
- Todd Gilliland - 16.700
- Zane Smith - 15.000
- Ty Gibbs - 14.100
- Kyle Busch - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 11.800
- Austin Cindric - 11.300
- Ross Chastain - 8.800
- Chris Buescher - 7.500
- Chase Elliott - 6.800
- Ryan Blaney - 5.600
- Tyler Reddick - 4.300
- Christopher Bell - 3.000
- William Byron - 1.700
- Denny Hamlin - 1.300
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.