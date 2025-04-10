NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 65th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The season’s ninth race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, boasts a 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track. The track hosted the first Food City 500 in 1961 and features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and 4 to 8 degrees of banking in straights.

Apart from making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Bristol track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Food City 500 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 12, at 2 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 3:05 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Bristol Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500 this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Josh Bilicki leading Group A, while Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 500:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Josh Bilicki - 41.600 Corey LaJoie - 40.700 Jesse Love - 34.000 Riley Herbst - 34.000 Brad Keselowski - 32.400 Josh Berry - 31.500 Carson Hocevar - 31.400 Cody Ware - 29.700 Kyle Larson - 27.700 Alex Bowman - 27.500 John Hunter Nemechek - 27.000 Cole Custer - 25.900 Michael McDowell - 25.700 Justin Haley - 25.500 Austin Dillon - 24.200 Martin Truex Jr. - 24.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 23.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.200 Noah Gragson - 22.900 Ryan Preece - 22.400

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Erik Jones - 20.300 Ty Dillon - 18.700 Daniel Suarez - 17.700 AJ Allmendinger - 17.700 Bubba Wallace - 17.100 Todd Gilliland - 16.700 Zane Smith - 15.000 Ty Gibbs - 14.100 Kyle Busch - 11.800 Joey Logano - 11.800 Austin Cindric - 11.300 Ross Chastain - 8.800 Chris Buescher - 7.500 Chase Elliott - 6.800 Ryan Blaney - 5.600 Tyler Reddick - 4.300 Christopher Bell - 3.000 William Byron - 1.700 Denny Hamlin - 1.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

