NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The Watkins Glen International is ready to host the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 24th race, a 90-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.

The Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, boasts a 2.45-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first Go Bowling at The Glen in 1957, and it features seven turns.

The Watkins Glen International track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 9) at 12:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 1:10 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Watkins Glen race.

NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, which will be held at the Watkins Glen International this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver J.J. Yeley leading Group A and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 44 J.J. Yeley
  2. No. 87 Connor Zilisch
  3. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  4. No. 66 Josh Bilicki
  5. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  6. No. 38 Zane Smith
  7. No. 51 Cody Ware
  8. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  9. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  10. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  11. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  12. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  13. No. 41 Cole Custer
  14. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  15. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  16. No. 7 Justin Haley
  17. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  18. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  19. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  20. No. 17 Chris Buescher
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 43 Erik Jones
  2. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  3. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  4. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  5. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  6. No. 21 Josh Berry
  7. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  8. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  9. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  10. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  11. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  12. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  15. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  16. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  17. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  18. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  19. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  20. No. 24 William Byron

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday and Sunday on USA Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
