NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Watkins Glen International is ready to host the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 24th race, a 90-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.The Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, boasts a 2.45-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first Go Bowling at The Glen in 1957, and it features seven turns.The Watkins Glen International track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Go Bowling at The Glen will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (August 9) at 12:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions at 1:10 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Watkins Glen race.NASCAR Qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen InternationalFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, which will be held at the Watkins Glen International this weekend.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver J.J. Yeley leading Group A and Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 44 J.J. YeleyNo. 87 Connor ZilischNo. 78 Katherine LeggeNo. 66 Josh BilickiNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 5 Kyle LarsonNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 17 Chris BuescherGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 43 Erik JonesNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 11 Denny HamlinNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 24 William ByronWatch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday and Sunday on USA Network.