NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

Chicago Street Course is ready to host the third annual Grant Park 165 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 19th race, a 75-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.

The Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, boasts a 2.2-mile-long street course. The track hosted the first Grant Park 165 in 2023, and it features 12 turns, including a front straight that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan along Lake Shore Drive.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Chicago Street Course track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The Grant Park 165 will feature 41 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open this weekend on Saturday, July 5. It will determine the starting positions for the Chicago Street Race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Grant Park 165, which will be held at Chicago Street Course this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaulig Racing driver Will Brown leading Group A and Live Fast Motorsports driver Katherine Legge leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Grant Park 165:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Will Brown - 58.7 Austin Hill (i) - 41.6 Corey Heim (i) - 41.0 Josh Bilicki (i) - 33.8 Daniel Suárez - 32.5 Austin Cindric - 30.5 Riley Herbst # - 30.1 Ryan Blaney - 30.1 Joey Logano - 28.5 Josh Berry - 28.1 Chase Briscoe - 27.5 Noah Gragson - 27.4 Todd Gilliland - 27.3 Shane van Gisbergen # - 26.4 William Byron - 26.2 Ross Chastain - 25.5 Justin Haley - 25.1 John Hunter Nemechek - 25.1 Cole Custer - 23.5 Denny Hamlin - 22.9 Christopher Bell - 22.5

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Katherine Legge (i) - 22.3 Austin Dillon - 21.8 Kyle Busch - 20.7 Cody Ware - 19.9 Bubba Wallace - 19.6 Michael McDowell - 19.2 Ty Gibbs - 17.0 Ryan Preece - 15.0 Ty Dillon - 14.9 AJ Allmendinger - 13.5 Kyle Larson - 12.8 Zane Smith - 12.4 Carson Hocevar - 12.4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.5 Brad Keselowski - 9.5 Chris Buescher - 9.0 Erik Jones - 8.3 Alex Bowman - 5.7 Tyler Reddick - 4.6 Chase Elliott - 1.3

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Chicago Street Course on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.

