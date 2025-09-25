NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is ready to host the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 31st race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28.The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, boasts a 1.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first Hollywood Casino 400 in 2001. The intermediate track is an asphalt oval with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.The Kansas Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 27) at 1 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Kansas playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400, which will be held this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley leading Group A and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreJJ Yeley - 41.600Daniel Suarez - 33.900Cody Ware - 32.500Justin Haley - 32.100John Hunter Nemechek - 31.600Ty Gibbs - 30.200Ty Dillon - 29.900Kyle Busch - 27.600Zane Smith - 27.000Shane van Gisbergen - 26.900Erik Jones - 26.800Cole Custer - 26.700Riley Herbst - 25.900Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.900Todd Gilliland - 22.600Brad Keselowski - 22.100Noah Gragson - 21.400AJ Allmendinger - 20.900Chris Buescher - 17.700Group 2: Driver – Metric ScoreRyan Preece - 15.200Alex Bowman - 14.400Carson Hocevar - 14.000Austin Dillon - 13.300Michael McDowell - 13.100Josh Berry - 6.200Bubba Wallace - 21.800Tyler Reddick - 18.000Austin Cindric - 14.900Denny Hamlin - 9.900Chase Briscoe - 9.400Ross Chastain - 9.000Kyle Larson - 5.800Chase Elliott - 5.600Christopher Bell - 5.400Joey Logano - 4.600William Byron - 2.700Ryan Blaney - 1.000Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.