NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Kansas Speedway is ready to host the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 31st race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28.

The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, boasts a 1.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first Hollywood Casino 400 in 2001. The intermediate track is an asphalt oval with 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The Kansas Speedway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (September 27) at 1 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Kansas playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400, which will be held this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley leading Group A and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.600
  2. Daniel Suarez - 33.900
  3. Cody Ware - 32.500
  4. Justin Haley - 32.100
  5. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.600
  6. Ty Gibbs - 30.200
  7. Ty Dillon - 29.900
  8. Kyle Busch - 27.600
  9. Zane Smith - 27.000
  10. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.900
  11. Erik Jones - 26.800
  12. Cole Custer - 26.700
  13. Riley Herbst - 25.900
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.900
  15. Todd Gilliland - 22.600
  16. Brad Keselowski - 22.100
  17. Noah Gragson - 21.400
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 20.900
  19. Chris Buescher - 17.700
Group 2: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Ryan Preece - 15.200
  2. Alex Bowman - 14.400
  3. Carson Hocevar - 14.000
  4. Austin Dillon - 13.300
  5. Michael McDowell - 13.100
  6. Josh Berry - 6.200
  7. Bubba Wallace - 21.800
  8. Tyler Reddick - 18.000
  9. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  10. Denny Hamlin - 9.900
  11. Chase Briscoe - 9.400
  12. Ross Chastain - 9.000
  13. Kyle Larson - 5.800
  14. Chase Elliott - 5.600
  15. Christopher Bell - 5.400
  16. Joey Logano - 4.600
  17. William Byron - 2.700
  18. Ryan Blaney - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

