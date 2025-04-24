NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is ready to host the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 this weekend. The season’s 10th race, a 188-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, boasts a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. The track hosted the first Jack Link’s 500 in 1970 and features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making two appearances on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Talladega track will also host the Xfinity and ARCA Series races this weekend.

The Jack Link’s 500 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 26, at 10:30 am ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Talladega Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Beard Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo running the first lap, while 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will run the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500:

Group: Driver—Metric Score

Anthony Alfredo (i) - 42.8 JJ Yeley - 41.3 BJ McLeod (i) - 40.7 Shane van Gisbergen # - 36.8 Cody Ware - 36 Todd Gilliland - 32.9 Daniel Suárez - 31.2 Ty Dillon - 31.1 Cole Custer - 30.8 Riley Herbst # - 29.5 Alex Bowman - 28.9 Erik Jones - 27.2 Michael McDowell - 27 Zane Smith - 26.1 Noah Gragson - 25.7 John Hunter Nemechek - 21.3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 21.1 Chris Buescher - 21.1 Brad Keselowski - 20.5 Joey Logano - 19.5 Ryan Preece - 18.5 Justin Haley - 16 Austin Cindric - 15.8 Bubba Wallace - 15.7 Carson Hocevar - 15.2 Austin Dillon - 14.8 Tyler Reddick - 14.7 Kyle Busch - 14.6 Josh Berry - 13.8 Chase Elliott - 12 AJ Allmendinger - 11.4 Ty Gibbs - 8.4 Ross Chastain - 8.2 Chase Briscoe - 7 Christopher Bell - 6.5 Ryan Blaney - 5.3 William Byron - 4.5 Denny Hamlin - 2 Kyle Larson - 1.9

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday and Sunday on FOX.

