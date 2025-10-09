NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval is ready to host the eighth annual South Point 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 33rd race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval in Las Vegas, Nevada, boasts a 1.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first South Point 400 in 2018. The Las Vegas track is an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The South Point 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 11) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Las Vegas playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400, which will be held this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreJJ Yeley - 41.300Katherine Legge - 39.800Riley Herbst - 36.400Cody Ware - 33.900Brad Keselowski - 30.500Kyle Busch - 30.400Noah Gragson - 29.800Austin Cindric - 29.400Ty Dillon - 28.500Erik Jones - 28.500Carson Hocevar - 27.200Justin Haley - 26.800Austin Dillon - 26.200John Hunter Nemechek - 26.000Cole Custer - 25.300Zane Smith - 24.900Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.300Todd Gilliland - 20.600Ross Chastain - 18.000Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreAlex Bowman - 16.500Josh Berry - 16.000Ty Gibbs - 14.100AJ Allmendinger - 13.500Bubba Wallace - 13.500Daniel Suarez - 13.300Michael McDowell - 9.800Tyler Reddick - 9.700Ryan Preece - 9.600Chris Buescher - 7.900Shane van Gisbergen - 4.300Joey Logano - 16.400Denny Hamlin - 16.400Chase Briscoe - 11.900Ryan Blaney - 9.700William Byron - 8.900Chase Elliott - 7.400Christopher Bell - 3.600Kyle Larson - 2.300Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.