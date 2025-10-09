NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:13 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval is ready to host the eighth annual South Point 400 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 33rd race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval in Las Vegas, Nevada, boasts a 1.5-mile-long track. It hosted the first South Point 400 in 2018. The Las Vegas track is an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The South Point 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 11) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Las Vegas playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400, which will be held this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver JJ Yeley leading Group A and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 South Point 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.300
  2. Katherine Legge - 39.800
  3. Riley Herbst - 36.400
  4. Cody Ware - 33.900
  5. Brad Keselowski - 30.500
  6. Kyle Busch - 30.400
  7. Noah Gragson - 29.800
  8. Austin Cindric - 29.400
  9. Ty Dillon - 28.500
  10. Erik Jones - 28.500
  11. Carson Hocevar - 27.200
  12. Justin Haley - 26.800
  13. Austin Dillon - 26.200
  14. John Hunter Nemechek - 26.000
  15. Cole Custer - 25.300
  16. Zane Smith - 24.900
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.300
  18. Todd Gilliland - 20.600
  19. Ross Chastain - 18.000
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Alex Bowman - 16.500
  2. Josh Berry - 16.000
  3. Ty Gibbs - 14.100
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 13.500
  5. Bubba Wallace - 13.500
  6. Daniel Suarez - 13.300
  7. Michael McDowell - 9.800
  8. Tyler Reddick - 9.700
  9. Ryan Preece - 9.600
  10. Chris Buescher - 7.900
  11. Shane van Gisbergen - 4.300
  12. Joey Logano - 16.400
  13. Denny Hamlin - 16.400
  14. Chase Briscoe - 11.900
  15. Ryan Blaney - 9.700
  16. William Byron - 8.900
  17. Chase Elliott - 7.400
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.600
  19. Kyle Larson - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
