NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 11, 2025 13:33 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

The Sonoma Raceway is ready to host the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 20th race, a 110-lap contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13.

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, boasts a 1.99-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 1989, and it features 12 turns.

The Sonoma Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday (July 12) at 1:30 pm ET and 2:42 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Sonoma road course race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, which will be held at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  2. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  3. No. 41 Cole Custer
  4. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  5. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 21 Josh Berry
  8. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  9. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. No. 51 Cody Ware
  11. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  12. No. 24 William Byron
  13. No. 7 Justin Haley
  14. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  15. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  16. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  17. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  18. No. 43 Erik Jones
  19. No. 35 Riley Herbst
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  2. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  3. No. 38 Zane Smith
  4. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  5. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  6. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  9. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  10. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  11. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  12. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  13. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  14. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  15. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  16. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  17. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  18. No. 45 Tyler Reddick

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
