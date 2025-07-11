NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway is ready to host the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series' 20th race, a 110-lap contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13.

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, boasts a 1.99-mile-long road course. The track hosted the first Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 1989, and it features 12 turns.

The Sonoma Raceway track will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend, apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open on Saturday (July 12) at 1:30 pm ET and 2:42 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Sonoma road course race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, which will be held at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 41 Cole Custer No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 21 Josh Berry No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 51 Cody Ware No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 24 William Byron No. 7 Justin Haley No. 78 Katherine Legge No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 43 Erik Jones No. 35 Riley Herbst

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 38 Zane Smith No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 22 Joey Logano No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 5 Kyle Larson No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 45 Tyler Reddick

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on TNT Sports.

