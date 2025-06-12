NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 12, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva México 250 at Autódromo
NASCAR Cup Series Viva México 250 at Autódromo (Source: Getty Images)

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is ready to host the inaugural Viva México 250 this weekend. The season’s 16th race, a 100-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, boasts a 2.429-mile-long road course track. The track currently hosts several motorsports events, including the Mexico City Grand Prix in F1.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Mexico Series races this weekend.

The Viva México 250 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Friday, June 13, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 12 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Mexico City race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250, which will be held this weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Live Fast Motorsports driver Katherine Legge leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Katherine Legge - 40.400
  2. Cole Custer - 35.000
  3. John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300
  4. Todd Gilliland - 31.200
  5. Alex Bowman - 29.400
  6. Cody Ware - 29.000
  7. Noah Gragson - 28.200
  8. Michael McDowell - 27.900
  9. Riley Herbst - 27.700
  10. Ty Dillon - 25.800
  11. Carson Hocevar - 25.700
  12. Austin Cindric - 25.000
  13. Ryan Blaney - 24.500
  14. Justin Haley - 23.400
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500
  16. Austin Dillon - 21.100
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000
  18. William Byron - 19.900
  19. Chase Briscoe - 19.700
Group B: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Daniel Suarez - 18.200
  2. Joey Logano - 18.100
  3. AJ Allmendinger - 17.600
  4. Brad Keselowski - 16.600
  5. Erik Jones - 14.000
  6. Josh Berry - 13.500
  7. Christopher Bell - 12.400
  8. Chase Elliott - 12.000
  9. Zane Smith - 11.500
  10. Tyler Reddick - 10.900
  11. Ryan Preece - 10.800
  12. Kyle Busch - 10.400
  13. Ty Gibbs - 9.300
  14. Ross Chastain - 6.600
  15. Bubba Wallace - 5.800
  16. Chris Buescher - 5.300
  17. Kyle Larson - 4.100
  18. Denny Hamlin - 1.600

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

Edited by Yash Soni
