NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is ready to host the inaugural Viva México 250 this weekend. The season’s 16th race, a 100-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, boasts a 2.429-mile-long road course track. The track currently hosts several motorsports events, including the Mexico City Grand Prix in F1.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Mexico Series races this weekend.

The Viva México 250 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Friday, June 13, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 12 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Mexico City race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250, which will be held this weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Live Fast Motorsports driver Katherine Legge leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Katherine Legge - 40.400 Cole Custer - 35.000 John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300 Todd Gilliland - 31.200 Alex Bowman - 29.400 Cody Ware - 29.000 Noah Gragson - 28.200 Michael McDowell - 27.900 Riley Herbst - 27.700 Ty Dillon - 25.800 Carson Hocevar - 25.700 Austin Cindric - 25.000 Ryan Blaney - 24.500 Justin Haley - 23.400 Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500 Austin Dillon - 21.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000 William Byron - 19.900 Chase Briscoe - 19.700

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Daniel Suarez - 18.200 Joey Logano - 18.100 AJ Allmendinger - 17.600 Brad Keselowski - 16.600 Erik Jones - 14.000 Josh Berry - 13.500 Christopher Bell - 12.400 Chase Elliott - 12.000 Zane Smith - 11.500 Tyler Reddick - 10.900 Ryan Preece - 10.800 Kyle Busch - 10.400 Ty Gibbs - 9.300 Ross Chastain - 6.600 Bubba Wallace - 5.800 Chris Buescher - 5.300 Kyle Larson - 4.100 Denny Hamlin - 1.600

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

