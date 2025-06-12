NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is ready to host the inaugural Viva México 250 this weekend. The season’s 16th race, a 100-lap contest, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, boasts a 2.429-mile-long road course track. The track currently hosts several motorsports events, including the Mexico City Grand Prix in F1.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Mexico Series races this weekend.
The Viva México 250 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Friday, June 13, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 12 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Mexico City race.
Qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250, which will be held this weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Live Fast Motorsports driver Katherine Legge leading Group A and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Viva México 250:
Group A: Driver—Metric Score
- Katherine Legge - 40.400
- Cole Custer - 35.000
- John Hunter Nemechek - 31.300
- Todd Gilliland - 31.200
- Alex Bowman - 29.400
- Cody Ware - 29.000
- Noah Gragson - 28.200
- Michael McDowell - 27.900
- Riley Herbst - 27.700
- Ty Dillon - 25.800
- Carson Hocevar - 25.700
- Austin Cindric - 25.000
- Ryan Blaney - 24.500
- Justin Haley - 23.400
- Shane van Gisbergen - 22.500
- Austin Dillon - 21.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.000
- William Byron - 19.900
- Chase Briscoe - 19.700
Group B: Driver—Metric Score
- Daniel Suarez - 18.200
- Joey Logano - 18.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 17.600
- Brad Keselowski - 16.600
- Erik Jones - 14.000
- Josh Berry - 13.500
- Christopher Bell - 12.400
- Chase Elliott - 12.000
- Zane Smith - 11.500
- Tyler Reddick - 10.900
- Ryan Preece - 10.800
- Kyle Busch - 10.400
- Ty Gibbs - 9.300
- Ross Chastain - 6.600
- Bubba Wallace - 5.800
- Chris Buescher - 5.300
- Kyle Larson - 4.100
- Denny Hamlin - 1.600
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.