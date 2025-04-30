NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 21st annual Würth 400 this weekend. The season’s 11th race, a 267-lap contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.

The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, boasts a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The track hosted the first Würth 400 in 2005 and features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Texas track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Würth 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 3, at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET, respectively. It will determine the starting positions for the Texas Spring main event.

Qualifying order for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Würth 400 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Garage 66 driver Chad Finchum leading the Group A and Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland leading the Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Würth 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Chad Finchum - 41.9 Brad Keselowski - 34.8 Cody Ware - 32.5 Jesse Love(i) - 32.2 Ryan Preece - 32 Joey Logano - 30.9 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 30.8 John Hunter Nemechek - 28.8 Ryan Blaney - 28.3 Chris Buescher - 28 Christopher Bell - 26 Justin Haley - 25.6 Riley Herbst # - 25.3 Ty Dillon - 24.8 Josh Berry - 24.5 Kyle Busch - 23.7 Erik Jones - 21.6 AJ Allmendinger - 21.3 Zane Smith - 20.2

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Todd Gilliland - 19.6 Cole Custer - 19.3 Ty Gibbs - 18.5 Ross Chastain - 17.3 Denny Hamlin - 15.6 Chase Briscoe - 14.4 Austin Dillon - 14.2 Daniel Suarez - 13.8 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 13.5 Michael McDowell - 13.4 Noah Gragson - 12.1 Tyler Reddick - 11.6 Carson Hocevar - 10.2 Bubba Wallace - 7.7 Alex Bowman - 7.6 Chase Elliott - 4.7 Austin Cindric - 3.7 William Byron - 2.4 Kyle Larson - 2

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

