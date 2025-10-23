NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:32 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 77th annual Xfinity 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 25th race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.

The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, boasts a 0.526-mile-short track. It hosted the first Xfinity 500 in 1949. The Martinsville track has 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in the straights.

The Martinsville Speedway will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.

The Xfinity 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 25) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Martinsville playoff race.

NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500, which will be held this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley leading Group A and Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Justin Haley - 36.600
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 35.600
  3. Noah Gragson - 35.400
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 33.700
  5. Riley Herbst - 32.900
  6. Cody Ware - 32.500
  7. Erik Jones - 32.000
  8. Austin Cindric - 28.000
  9. Josh Berry - 27.900
  10. Chris Buescher - 26.100
  11. Casey Mears - 24.300
  12. Alex Bowman - 24.200
  13. Ty Dillon - 23.600
  14. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  15. Kyle Busch - 19.900
  16. Michael McDowell - 18.200
  17. John Hunter Nemechek - 17.000
  18. Daniel Suarez - 16.800
  19. Ryan Preece - 15.900
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Zane Smith - 14.400
  2. Cole Custer - 13.400
  3. Brad Keselowski - 13.000
  4. Ross Chastain - 12.400
  5. Shane van Gisbergen - 11.300
  6. Carson Hocevar - 11.100
  7. Todd Gilliland - 10.100
  8. Ty Gibbs - 7.800
  9. Tyler Reddick - 7.600
  10. Bubba Wallace - 5.800
  11. Chase Elliott - 30.400
  12. William Byron - 19.000
  13. Kyle Larson - 18.800
  14. Ryan Blaney - 18.200
  15. Denny Hamlin - 18.000
  16. Joey Logano - 13.000
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.500
  18. Chase Briscoe - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
