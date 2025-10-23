NASCAR 2025: Qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 77th annual Xfinity 500 this weekend. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series’ 25th race, a 500-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, boasts a 0.526-mile-short track. It hosted the first Xfinity 500 in 1949. The Martinsville track has 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in the straights.The Martinsville Speedway will also host the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend. In addition, it’s a second appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025.The Xfinity 500 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, practice and qualifying sessions will open the Cup weekend on Saturday (October 25) at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Martinsville playoff race.NASCAR qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville SpeedwayFOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500, which will be held this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway.The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley leading Group A and Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith leading Group B. Below is a complete qualifying order for the 2025 Xfinity 500:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreJustin Haley - 36.600Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 35.600Noah Gragson - 35.400AJ Allmendinger - 33.700Riley Herbst - 32.900Cody Ware - 32.500Erik Jones - 32.000Austin Cindric - 28.000Josh Berry - 27.900Chris Buescher - 26.100Casey Mears - 24.300Alex Bowman - 24.200Ty Dillon - 23.600Austin Dillon - 23.400Kyle Busch - 19.900Michael McDowell - 18.200John Hunter Nemechek - 17.000Daniel Suarez - 16.800Ryan Preece - 15.900Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreZane Smith - 14.400Cole Custer - 13.400Brad Keselowski - 13.000Ross Chastain - 12.400Shane van Gisbergen - 11.300Carson Hocevar - 11.100Todd Gilliland - 10.100Ty Gibbs - 7.800Tyler Reddick - 7.600Bubba Wallace - 5.800Chase Elliott - 30.400William Byron - 19.000Kyle Larson - 18.800Ryan Blaney - 18.200Denny Hamlin - 18.000Joey Logano - 13.000Christopher Bell - 6.500Chase Briscoe - 1.000Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday and Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.