  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR 2025 Team EJP 175: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Team EJP 175: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: UNOH 175 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the third race of the playoffs, the team EJP 175, this weekend. This event comes after Layne Riggs’s win at Bristol.

Ad

The Team EJP 175 is the season’s 21st NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Saturday, September 20, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 185.15-mile New Hampshire event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The New Hampshire Truck event will be contested over 175 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the 22nd annual Team EJP 175 hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Ad
Trending

Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Jayson Alexander, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, Patrick Emerling, Christian Eckes, Mason Massey, Blake Lothian, Tyler Tomassi, Conner Jones, Michael Christopher Jr., Derek White, Caleb Costner, and Corey LaJoie.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the New Hampshire Truck playoff race.

Ad
Ad

2025 NASCAR Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - Patrick Emerling
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #20 - Mason Massey
  16. #22 - Blake Lothian
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #33 - Tyler Tomassi
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #41 - Conner Jones
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  24. #45 - Bayley Currey
  25. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #62 - Michael Christopher, Jr.
  27. #69 - Derek White
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #74 - Caleb Costner
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  37. #97 - Carson Kvapil

From September 18, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on FS1.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications