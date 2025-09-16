NASCAR 2025 Team EJP 175: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the third race of the playoffs, the team EJP 175, this weekend. This event comes after Layne Riggs’s win at Bristol.The Team EJP 175 is the season’s 21st NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Saturday, September 20, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 185.15-mile New Hampshire event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.The New Hampshire Truck event will be contested over 175 laps at the 1.058-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the 22nd annual Team EJP 175 hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Jayson Alexander, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, Patrick Emerling, Christian Eckes, Mason Massey, Blake Lothian, Tyler Tomassi, Conner Jones, Michael Christopher Jr., Derek White, Caleb Costner, and Corey LaJoie.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the New Hampshire Truck playoff race.2025 NASCAR Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#02 - Jayson Alexander#1 - Brent Crews#2 - Stephen Mallozzi#5 - Toni Breidinger#6 - Norm Benning#7 - Patrick Emerling#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Mason Massey#22 - Blake Lothian#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Tyler Tomassi#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#41 - Conner Jones#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#62 - Michael Christopher, Jr.#69 - Derek White#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben Rhodes#97 - Carson KvapilFrom September 18, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on FS1.