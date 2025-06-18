NASCAR 2025 The Great American Getaway 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend after the Viva México 250.

The Great American Getaway 400 is the season’s 17th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 22, at the Pocono Raceway. The 400-mile Pocono Cup event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN.

The Pocono City Cup event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long oval track. Sunday's event marks the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 hosted by Pocono Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-seven drivers, including one open car, will take on the green flag this weekend at Pocono. #44 NY Racing Team’s Brennan Pole is the only open car for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at Pocono Raceway.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s The Great American Getaway 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 13 minutes, and 59 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Pocono victories.

2025 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Brennan Poole #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Pocono Raceway on Prime Video from June 20-22. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

