NASCAR 2025 The Great American Getaway 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 18, 2025 16:29 GMT
NASCAR: Pocono 350 Cup Series - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend after the Viva México 250.

The Great American Getaway 400 is the season’s 17th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 22, at the Pocono Raceway. The 400-mile Pocono Cup event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN.

The Pocono City Cup event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long oval track. Sunday's event marks the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 hosted by Pocono Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-seven drivers, including one open car, will take on the green flag this weekend at Pocono. #44 NY Racing Team’s Brennan Pole is the only open car for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at Pocono Raceway.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s The Great American Getaway 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 13 minutes, and 59 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Pocono victories.

2025 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17- Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Pocono Raceway on Prime Video from June 20-22. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
