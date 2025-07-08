NASCAR 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend after the Grant Park 165.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the season’s 20th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 13, at the Sonoma Raceway. The 218.9-mile Sonoma event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN.

The Sonoma Cup event will be contested over 110 laps at the 1.99-mile-long road course. Sunday's event marks the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 hosted by Sonoma Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

37 out of 37 drivers, including one open car, will take on the green flag this weekend at Sonoma. #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge is the only open car for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Sonoma Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and finished with a total time of two hours, 56 minutes, and 14 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Sonoma victories.

2025 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Sonoma Raceway on TNT Sports from July 5-6. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

