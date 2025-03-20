NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Baptist Health 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

The Homestead-Miami, which opened in 1995, is located in Homestead, Florida, and boasts an oval track of 1.5 miles total length.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Baptist Health 200 lineup comprises 34 drivers for 34 spots. Like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 21) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith are the drivers to watch this weekend.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Baptist Health 200. He will look to win back-to-back titles on Friday.

Ad

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Michel Disdier leading Group A, and Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead:

Group A: Order – Metric Score

Michel Disdier - 59.300 Akinori Ogata - 59.000 Stefan Parsons - 58.700 Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700 Nathan Byrd - 30.500 Jack Wood - 27.000 Spencer Boyd - 25.600 Josh Reaume - 25.300 Frankie Muniz - 24.300 Toni Breidinger - 23.400 Brandon Jones - 22.600 Connor Mosack - 22.400 Jake Garcia - 22.400 Luke Fenhaus - 21.200 Dawson Sutton - 21.100 Corey Day - 20.400 Andres Perez - 18.200

Ad

Group B: Order – Metric Score

Matt Mills - 18.100 Ross Chastain - 17.100 Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200 Gio Ruggiero - 13.200 Daniel Hemric - 12.100 Ben Rhodes -11.900 Matt Crafton - 11.700 Rajah Caruth - 11.500 Kyle Larson - 11.000 Tyler Ankrum - 9.400 Layne Riggs - 7.400 Chandler Smith - 6.800 Stewart Friesen - 6.000 Tanner Gray - 5.700 Ty Majeski - 4.000 Grant Enfinger - 2.300 Corey Heim - 1.300

Watch Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback