NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 20, 2025 16:30 GMT
AUTO: OCT 26 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Baptist Health 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

The Homestead-Miami, which opened in 1995, is located in Homestead, Florida, and boasts an oval track of 1.5 miles total length.

The Baptist Health 200 lineup comprises 34 drivers for 34 spots. Like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 21) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith are the drivers to watch this weekend.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Baptist Health 200. He will look to win back-to-back titles on Friday.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Michel Disdier leading Group A, and Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead:

Group A: Order – Metric Score

  1. Michel Disdier - 59.300
  2. Akinori Ogata - 59.000
  3. Stefan Parsons - 58.700
  4. Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700
  5. Nathan Byrd - 30.500
  6. Jack Wood - 27.000
  7. Spencer Boyd - 25.600
  8. Josh Reaume - 25.300
  9. Frankie Muniz - 24.300
  10. Toni Breidinger - 23.400
  11. Brandon Jones - 22.600
  12. Connor Mosack - 22.400
  13. Jake Garcia - 22.400
  14. Luke Fenhaus - 21.200
  15. Dawson Sutton - 21.100
  16. Corey Day - 20.400
  17. Andres Perez - 18.200
Group B: Order – Metric Score

  1. Matt Mills - 18.100
  2. Ross Chastain - 17.100
  3. Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200
  4. Gio Ruggiero - 13.200
  5. Daniel Hemric - 12.100
  6. Ben Rhodes -11.900
  7. Matt Crafton - 11.700
  8. Rajah Caruth - 11.500
  9. Kyle Larson - 11.000
  10. Tyler Ankrum - 9.400
  11. Layne Riggs - 7.400
  12. Chandler Smith - 6.800
  13. Stewart Friesen - 6.000
  14. Tanner Gray - 5.700
  15. Ty Majeski - 4.000
  16. Grant Enfinger - 2.300
  17. Corey Heim - 1.300

Watch Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
