NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Baptist Health 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.
The Homestead-Miami, which opened in 1995, is located in Homestead, Florida, and boasts an oval track of 1.5 miles total length.
The Baptist Health 200 lineup comprises 34 drivers for 34 spots. Like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 21) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.
Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith are the drivers to watch this weekend.
CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Baptist Health 200. He will look to win back-to-back titles on Friday.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Michel Disdier leading Group A, and Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills will lead Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead:
Group A: Order – Metric Score
- Michel Disdier - 59.300
- Akinori Ogata - 59.000
- Stefan Parsons - 58.700
- Stephen Mallozzi - 30.700
- Nathan Byrd - 30.500
- Jack Wood - 27.000
- Spencer Boyd - 25.600
- Josh Reaume - 25.300
- Frankie Muniz - 24.300
- Toni Breidinger - 23.400
- Brandon Jones - 22.600
- Connor Mosack - 22.400
- Jake Garcia - 22.400
- Luke Fenhaus - 21.200
- Dawson Sutton - 21.100
- Corey Day - 20.400
- Andres Perez - 18.200
Group B: Order – Metric Score
- Matt Mills - 18.100
- Ross Chastain - 17.100
- Kaden Honeycutt - 13.200
- Gio Ruggiero - 13.200
- Daniel Hemric - 12.100
- Ben Rhodes -11.900
- Matt Crafton - 11.700
- Rajah Caruth - 11.500
- Kyle Larson - 11.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 9.400
- Layne Riggs - 7.400
- Chandler Smith - 6.800
- Stewart Friesen - 6.000
- Tanner Gray - 5.700
- Ty Majeski - 4.000
- Grant Enfinger - 2.300
- Corey Heim - 1.300
Watch Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.