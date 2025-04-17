NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 17, 2025 16:05 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series heads to Rockingham Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Rockingham Speedway is set to host the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Black’s Tire 200 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 18, in a 200-lap action-packed contest.

The Rockingham Speedway, which opened in 1965, is located in Rockingham, North Carolina, and boasts a D-shaped oval of 1.017 miles in total length. The track is also making its return to the sport.

The Black’s Tire 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (April 18) at 12:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:30 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 203.4-mile truck race.

Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith, who won last week at Bristol, will look to win back-to-back races this Friday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at the Rockingham Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Hill Motorsports driver/owner Timmy Hill leading Group A and Rackley W.A.R. driver Dawson Sutton leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  2. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  3. No. 6 Norm Benning
  4. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  5. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  6. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  7. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  8. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  9. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  10. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  11. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  12. No. 22 Cody Dennison
  13. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  14. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  15. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  16. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  17. No. 42 Matt Mills
  18. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
Group B: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  2. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  3. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  4. No. 7 Corey Day
  5. No. 91 Jack Wood
  6. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  8. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  9. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  10. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  11. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  12. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  13. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  14. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  15. No. 07 Sammy Smith
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim
  17. No. 38 Chandler Smith

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

