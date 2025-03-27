  • home icon
NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 27, 2025 19:09 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The Martinsville Speedway is set to host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28, in a 200-lap action-packed contest.

The Martinsville, which opened in 1947, is located in Ridgeway, Virginia, and boasts an oval track of 0.526 miles in total length.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 28) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 105.2-mile truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Cook Racing Technologies driver Patrick Staropoli leading Group A, and Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville:

Group A: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 84 Patrick Staropoli
  2. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  3. No. 6 Norm Benning
  4. No. 67 Ryan Roulette
  5. No. 2 Cody Dennison
  6. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  7. No. 22 Alan Waller
  8. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  9. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  10. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  11. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  12. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  13. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  14. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  15. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  16. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  17. No. 91 Jack Wood
  18. No. 66 Luke Baldwin
Group B: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  2. No. 42 Matt Mills
  3. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  4. No. 1 Lawless Alan
  5. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  6. No. 7 Corey Day
  7. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  8. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  9. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  10. No. 44 Matthew Gould
  11. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  12. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  13. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  14. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  15. No. 07 William Byron
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim

Watch NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, live on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
