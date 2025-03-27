NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is set to host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28, in a 200-lap action-packed contest.
The Martinsville, which opened in 1947, is located in Ridgeway, Virginia, and boasts an oval track of 0.526 miles in total length.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 28) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 105.2-mile truck race.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:
Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Cook Racing Technologies driver Patrick Staropoli leading Group A, and Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will lead Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville:
Group A: Car No. – Order
- No. 84 Patrick Staropoli
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 6 Norm Benning
- No. 67 Ryan Roulette
- No. 2 Cody Dennison
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 22 Alan Waller
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 66 Luke Baldwin
Group B: Car No. – Order
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 1 Lawless Alan
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 7 Corey Day
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 44 Matthew Gould
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 07 William Byron
- No. 11 Corey Heim
Watch NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, live on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.