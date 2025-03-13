NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Ecosave 200 this weekend. The third race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 14, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

The historic Las Vegas, which opened in 1971, is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and boasts a tri-oval track of 1.5 miles total length.

The Ecosave 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers for 32 spots. Like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 14) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, Ty Majeski, and Chandler Smith are the drivers to watch this weekend.

Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth won last year’s Ecosave 200. As he is also competing this year, Caruth will look to win back-to-back titles on Friday.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young’s Motorsports driver Nathan Byrd leading Group A, and Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Ecosave 200 at Vegas:

Group A: Order - Driver

No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 1 William Sawalich No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 91 Jack Wood No. 11 Corey Heim No. 22 Josh Reaume

Group B: Order - Driver

No. 42 Matt Mills No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 66 Luke Fenhaus No. 07 Justin Haley No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 7 Corey Day

Watch Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1 and PRN.

