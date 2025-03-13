NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Ecosave 200 this weekend. The third race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 14, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.
The historic Las Vegas, which opened in 1971, is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and boasts a tri-oval track of 1.5 miles total length.
The Ecosave 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers for 32 spots. Like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (March 14) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.
William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, Ty Majeski, and Chandler Smith are the drivers to watch this weekend.
Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth won last year’s Ecosave 200. As he is also competing this year, Caruth will look to win back-to-back titles on Friday.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Ecosave 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young’s Motorsports driver Nathan Byrd leading Group A, and Niece Motorsports driver Matt Mills will lead Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Ecosave 200 at Vegas:
Group A: Order - Driver
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 1 William Sawalich
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 11 Corey Heim
- No. 22 Josh Reaume
Group B: Order - Driver
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
- No. 07 Justin Haley
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
- No. 44 Bayley Currey
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 7 Corey Day
Watch Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1 and PRN.