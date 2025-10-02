NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2025 19:02 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the EcoSave 250, this weekend. The race will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3, and will be a 67-lap action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is located in Kansas City, Kansas. Its road course is 2.32 miles in total length.

The EcoSave 250 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 152.76-mile truck race.

Corey Heim won the last Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will look to make his winning tally 10 this Friday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 EcoSave 250 at New Charlotte Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series EcoSave 250 at the New Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on his official X handle:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with part-time driver Parker Kligerman leading Group A and Halmar Friesen Racing driver Wesley Slimp leading Group B.

Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A: Driver–Metric Score

  1. Parker Kligerman - 38.600
  2. Timmy Hill - 38.300
  3. Carter Fartuch - 33.800
  4. Josh Bilicki - 33.700
  5. Tyler Tomassi - 32.700
  6. Ben Maier - 31.400
  7. Connor Mosack - 30.900
  8. Mason Maggio - 27.300
  9. Toni Breidinger - 25.600
  10. Tanner Gray - 25.400
  11. Matt Crafton - 24.200
  12. Will Rodgers - 23.500
  13. Josh Reaume - 22.700
  14. Matt Mills - 22.700
  15. Jack Wood - 22.600
  16. Connor Zilisch - 22.600
  17. Spencer Boyd - 22.500
  18. Ben Rhodes - 21.300
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Wesley Slimp - 19.600
  2. Brent Crews - 17.300
  3. Dawson Sutton - 16.700
  4. Bayley Currey - 15.900
  5. Andres Perez - 15.300
  6. Jake Garcia - 15.100
  7. Kris Wright - 12.600
  8. Corey LaJoie - 9.200
  9. Giovanni Ruggiero - 7.000
  10. Chandler Smith - 4.100
  11. Rajah Caruth - 9.400
  12. Daniel Hemric - 9.300
  13. Tyler Ankrum - 9.200
  14. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000
  15. Grant Enfinger - 6.000
  16. Ty Majeski - 4.700
  17. Layne Riggs - 2.700
  18. Corey Heim - 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
