NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the EcoSave 250, this weekend. The race will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3, and will be a 67-lap action-packed contest.The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960, is located in Kansas City, Kansas. Its road course is 2.32 miles in total length.The EcoSave 250 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 152.76-mile truck race.Corey Heim won the last Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will look to make his winning tally 10 this Friday.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 EcoSave 250 at New Charlotte Motor SpeedwayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series EcoSave 250 at the New Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on his official X handle:Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with part-time driver Parker Kligerman leading Group A and Halmar Friesen Racing driver Wesley Slimp leading Group B.Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:Group A: Driver–Metric ScoreParker Kligerman - 38.600Timmy Hill - 38.300Carter Fartuch - 33.800Josh Bilicki - 33.700Tyler Tomassi - 32.700Ben Maier - 31.400Connor Mosack - 30.900Mason Maggio - 27.300Toni Breidinger - 25.600Tanner Gray - 25.400Matt Crafton - 24.200Will Rodgers - 23.500Josh Reaume - 22.700Matt Mills - 22.700Jack Wood - 22.600Connor Zilisch - 22.600Spencer Boyd - 22.500Ben Rhodes - 21.300Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreWesley Slimp - 19.600Brent Crews - 17.300Dawson Sutton - 16.700Bayley Currey - 15.900Andres Perez - 15.300Jake Garcia - 15.100Kris Wright - 12.600Corey LaJoie - 9.200Giovanni Ruggiero - 7.000Chandler Smith - 4.100Rajah Caruth - 9.400Daniel Hemric - 9.300Tyler Ankrum - 9.200Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000Grant Enfinger - 6.000Ty Majeski - 4.700Layne Riggs - 2.700Corey Heim - 1.000Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.