NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway will host the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Fresh From Florida 250 this weekend. The first race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 14, in a 100-lap action-packed contest.

The historic Daytona track, which opened in 1959, is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and boasts a tri-oval track of 2.5 miles total length.

The Fresh from Florida 250 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 35 spots. Just like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, practice sessions opened this racing weekend on Thursday (Feb. 13). The qualifying session begins on Friday (Feb. 14), which will determine the starting positions for the 250-mile truck race.

Rev Racing and Nick Sanchez won last year’s Fresh from Florida 250 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Hilli Motorsports’ owner/driver Timmy Hill running the first lap and ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Fresh from Florida 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

#56 - Timmy Hill #75 - Parker Kligerman #22 - Jason White #95 - Clay Greenfield #76 - Spencer Boyd #42 - Matt Mills #2 - Josh Reaume #6 - Norm Benning #4 - Mason Maggio (i) #28 - Bryan Dauzat #26 - Dawson Sutton # #13 - Jake Garcia #33 - Frankie Muniz #38 - Chandler Smith #44 - Bayley Currey #66 - Johnny Sauter #02 - Nathan Byrd #90 - Justin Carroll #18 - Tyler Ankrum #11 - Corey Heim #1 - William Sawalich(i) #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #91 - Jack Wood #19 - Daniel Hemric #9 - Grant Enfinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero #34 - Layne Riggs #99 - Ben Rhodes #98 - Ty Majeski #07 - Michael McDowell(i) #7 - Justin Haley(i) #15 - Tanner Grav #71 - Raiah Caruth #5 - Toni Breidinger #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton

Watch Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 14, live on FS1 and MRN.

