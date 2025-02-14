NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 15:29 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The Daytona International Speedway will host the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Fresh From Florida 250 this weekend. The first race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 14, in a 100-lap action-packed contest.

The historic Daytona track, which opened in 1959, is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and boasts a tri-oval track of 2.5 miles total length.

The Fresh from Florida 250 lineup comprises 38 drivers for 35 spots. Just like every other NASCAR Truck Series race, practice sessions opened this racing weekend on Thursday (Feb. 13). The qualifying session begins on Friday (Feb. 14), which will determine the starting positions for the 250-mile truck race.

Rev Racing and Nick Sanchez won last year’s Fresh from Florida 250 (previously known as the NextEra Energy 250).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Hilli Motorsports’ owner/driver Timmy Hill running the first lap and ThorSport Racing driver Matt Crafton running the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Fresh from Florida 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. #56 - Timmy Hill
  2. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  3. #22 - Jason White
  4. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  5. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  6. #42 - Matt Mills
  7. #2 - Josh Reaume
  8. #6 - Norm Benning
  9. #4 - Mason Maggio (i)
  10. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  11. #26 - Dawson Sutton #
  12. #13 - Jake Garcia
  13. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  14. #38 - Chandler Smith
  15. #44 - Bayley Currey
  16. #66 - Johnny Sauter
  17. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  18. #90 - Justin Carroll
  19. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  20. #11 - Corey Heim
  21. #1 - William Sawalich(i)
  22. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  23. #91 - Jack Wood
  24. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  26. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  27. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  28. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero
  29. #34 - Layne Riggs
  30. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #07 - Michael McDowell(i)
  33. #7 - Justin Haley(i)
  34. #15 - Tanner Grav
  35. #71 - Raiah Caruth
  36. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  37. #81 - Connor Mosack
  38. #88 - Matt Crafton

Watch Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 14, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
