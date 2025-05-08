NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 08, 2025 16:45 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Kansas Speedway is set to host the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Heart of Health Care 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is located in Kansas City, Kansas, and boasts a tri-oval oval of 1.5 miles in total length.

The Heart of Health Care 200 lineup comprises 31 drivers for 31 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 10) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at Kansas, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday’s (May 9) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Brandon Jones leading Group A and ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  2. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  3. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  4. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  5. No. 66 Luke Baldwin
  6. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  7. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  8. No. 2 Cody Dennison
  9. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  10. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  11. No. 42 Matt Mills
  12. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  13. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  14. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  15. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
Group B: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  2. No. 7 Carson Hocevar
  3. No. 91 Jack Wood
  4. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  5. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  6. No. 07 William Byron
  7. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  8. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  9. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  10. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  11. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  12. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  13. No. 18 Tyler Ankum
  14. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  15. No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
