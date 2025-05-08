NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is set to host the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Heart of Health Care 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.
The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is located in Kansas City, Kansas, and boasts a tri-oval oval of 1.5 miles in total length.
The Heart of Health Care 200 lineup comprises 31 drivers for 31 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 10) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at Kansas, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway:
Friday’s (May 9) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Brandon Jones leading Group A and ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia leading Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:
Group A: Car No. – Order
- No. 1 Brandon Jones
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 66 Luke Baldwin
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 2 Cody Dennison
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
Group B: Car No. – Order
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 7 Carson Hocevar
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 07 William Byron
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 44 Bayley Currey
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 18 Tyler Ankum
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 11 Corey Heim
Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.