NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is set to host the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Heart of Health Care 200 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2001, is located in Kansas City, Kansas, and boasts a tri-oval oval of 1.5 miles in total length.

The Heart of Health Care 200 lineup comprises 31 drivers for 31 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 10) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at Kansas, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday’s (May 9) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Brandon Jones leading Group A and ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

No. 1 Brandon Jones No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 66 Luke Baldwin No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 2 Cody Dennison No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 42 Matt Mills No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 9 Grant Enfinger

Group B: Car No. – Order

No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 7 Carson Hocevar No. 91 Jack Wood No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 07 William Byron No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 18 Tyler Ankum No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

