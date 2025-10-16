NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will host the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Love’s RV Stop 225, this weekend. The race will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17, and will be an 85-lap action-packed contest.The Talladega Superspeedway, which opened in 1969, is located in Lincoln, Alabama. Its longest oval is 2.66 miles in total length.The Love’s RV Stop 225 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 226.1-mile truck race.CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won the last Truck Series race at Talladega and will look to defend his title this Friday.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega SuperspeedwayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at the Talladega Superspeedway on his official X handle:Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Greg Van Alst running the first lap and Corey Heim running the last lap.Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:Driver–Metric ScoreGreg Van Alst - 42.500Caleb Costner - 41.000Norm Benning - 39.800Luke Fenhaus - 36.200Parker Kligerman - 34.700Jason White - 33.100Tyler Tomassi (i) - 32.000Josh Reaume - 31.800Ben Rhodes - 29.700Toni Breidinger # - 29.100Frankie Muniz # - 28.000Andres Perez De Lara # - 27.200Tanner Gray - 26.800Nathan Byrd - 26.500Kris Wright (i) - 24.500Matt Crafton - 22.800Jack Wood - 22.600Spencer Boyd - 21.800Jake Garcia - 20.300Matt Mills - 18.500Chandler Smith - 16.300Corey LaJoie - 16.200Dawson Sutton - 16.000Connor Mosack # - 12.700Bayley Currey - 11.700Bret Holmes - 6.800JJ Yeley (i) - 6.200Giovanni Ruggiero # - 6.000Layne Riggs (P) - 16.200Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 11.600Daniel Hemric (P) - 8.600Ty Majeski (P) - 7.700Tyler Ankrum (P) - 7.500Grant Enfinger (P) - 7.300Rajah Caruth (P) - 3.400Corey Heim (P) – 1.000Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, live on FOX, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.