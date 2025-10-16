NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:21 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Loves RV Stop 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Series at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

Talladega Superspeedway will host the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Love’s RV Stop 225, this weekend. The race will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17, and will be an 85-lap action-packed contest.

The Talladega Superspeedway, which opened in 1969, is located in Lincoln, Alabama. Its longest oval is 2.66 miles in total length.

The Love’s RV Stop 225 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 226.1-mile truck race.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won the last Truck Series race at Talladega and will look to defend his title this Friday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at the Talladega Superspeedway on his official X handle:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Greg Van Alst running the first lap and Corey Heim running the last lap.

Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Driver–Metric Score

  1. Greg Van Alst - 42.500
  2. Caleb Costner - 41.000
  3. Norm Benning - 39.800
  4. Luke Fenhaus - 36.200
  5. Parker Kligerman - 34.700
  6. Jason White - 33.100
  7. Tyler Tomassi (i) - 32.000
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.800
  9. Ben Rhodes - 29.700
  10. Toni Breidinger # - 29.100
  11. Frankie Muniz # - 28.000
  12. Andres Perez De Lara # - 27.200
  13. Tanner Gray - 26.800
  14. Nathan Byrd - 26.500
  15. Kris Wright (i) - 24.500
  16. Matt Crafton - 22.800
  17. Jack Wood - 22.600
  18. Spencer Boyd - 21.800
  19. Jake Garcia - 20.300
  20. Matt Mills - 18.500
  21. Chandler Smith - 16.300
  22. Corey LaJoie - 16.200
  23. Dawson Sutton - 16.000
  24. Connor Mosack # - 12.700
  25. Bayley Currey - 11.700
  26. Bret Holmes - 6.800
  27. JJ Yeley (i) - 6.200
  28. Giovanni Ruggiero # - 6.000
  29. Layne Riggs (P) - 16.200
  30. Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 11.600
  31. Daniel Hemric (P) - 8.600
  32. Ty Majeski (P) - 7.700
  33. Tyler Ankrum (P) - 7.500
  34. Grant Enfinger (P) - 7.300
  35. Rajah Caruth (P) - 3.400
  36. Corey Heim (P) – 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, live on FOX, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
