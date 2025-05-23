NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23, in a 134-lap action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 2003, is located in Concord, North Carolina, and boasts an oval of 1.5 miles in total length.

ThorSport Racing @ThorSportRacing Back to business in Charlotte 🛠️ ThorSport Racing rolls into Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NC Education Lottery 200 this Friday, May 23. Tune in LIVE at 8:30 PM ET on FS1! 🏁🔥

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 lineup comprises 34 drivers for 34 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (May 23) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 201-mile truck race.

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez is the defending winner of last year’s Truck Series race at Charlotte and has not entered this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday’s (May 23) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Carroll leading Group A and Connor Mosack leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Justin Carroll – 39.2 Timmy Hill - 38.9 Cody Dennison - 32.4 Mason Maggio(i) - 30.1 Stefan Parsons - 30.0 Frankie Muniz # - 29.0 Spencer Boyd - 27.4 Dawson Sutton # - 25.1 Ross Chastain(i) - 24.3-1 Matt Mills - 24.1 Andres Perez De Lara # - 24.0 Parker Kligerman - 22.9 Toni Breidinger # - 22.8 Brandon Jones(i) - 21.4 Ben Rhodes - 20.0 Jack Wood - 19.7 Matt Crafton - 17.7

Group B:

Connor Mosack # - 17.5 Luke Fenhaus - 16.6 Rajah Caruth - 15.0 Stewart Friesen - 13.4 Tanner Gray - 12.5 Corey Heim - 12.2 Jake Garcia - 10.8 Kyle Busch(i) - 10.0 Giovanni Ruggiero # - 9.1 Kaden Honeycutt - 8.9 BJ McLeod - 8.1 Ty Majeski - 6.3 Grant Enfinger - 5.0 Layne Riggs - 4.1 Daniel Hemric - 3.7 Tyler Ankrum - 3.3 Chandler Smith - 1.3

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

