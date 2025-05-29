NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2025 19:01 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway (Source: Imagn)

The Nashville Speedway is set to host the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Rackley Roofing 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 30, in a 150-lap action-packed contest.

The Nashville Speedway, which opened in 2001, is located in Lebanon, Tennessee, and boasts an oval of 1.3 miles in total length.

The Rackley Roofing 200 lineup comprises 32 drivers for as many spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (May 30) at 4:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:10 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 199.5-mile truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes is the defending winner of last year’s Truck Series race at Nashville and has not entered this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Speedway on his official X(formerly Twitter) handle:

Friday’s (May 30) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Akinori Performance’s Akinori Ogata leading Group A and Spire Motorsports driver Andres Perez de Lara leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Speedway:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 63 Akinori Ogata
  2. No. 2 Clayton Green
  3. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  4. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  5. No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
  6. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  7. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  8. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  9. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  10. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  11. No. 91 Jack Wood
  12. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  13. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  14. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  15. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  16. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
Group B: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  2. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  3. No. 1 William Sawalich
  4. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  5. No. 07 Kyle Busch
  6. No. 42 Matt Mills
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  8. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  9. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  10. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  11. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  12. No. 7 Corey Day
  13. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  14. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  15. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
