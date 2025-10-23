NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:14 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Long John Silvers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

Martinsville Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Slim Jim 200, this weekend. The race will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24, and will be a 200-lap action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway, which opened in 1947, is located in Ridgeway, Virginia. It's one of the shortest ovals, at 0.526 miles in total length.

The Slim Jim 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 105.2-mile truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won the last Truck Series race at Martinsville and will look to defend his title this Friday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at the Martinsville Speedway on his official X handle:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Patrick Staropoli leading the Group A and Andres Perez leading the Group B. Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Patrick Staropoli - 40.700
  2. Justin Carroll - 40.400
  3. Conner Jones - 39.500
  4. Timmy Hill - 38.300
  5. Norm Benning - 33.500
  6. Toni Breidinger - 31.200
  7. Casey Mears - 30.300
  8. Alan Waller - 30.000
  9. Clayton Green - 26.100
  10. Bayley Currey - 25.600
  11. Brent Crews - 25.000
  12. Jake Garcia - 24.500
  13. Frankie Muniz - 22.400
  14. Jack Wood - 21.900
  15. Logan Bearden - 21.300
  16. Matt Mills - 20.200
  17. Chandler Smith - 18.400
  18. Spencer Boyd - 18.300
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Andres Perez - 17.000
  2. Ben Rhodes - 15.700
  3. Connor Mosack - 15.500
  4. Tanner Gray - 13.200
  5. Brenden Queen - 11.800
  6. Matt Crafton - 10.900
  7. Dawson Sutton - 9.400
  8. Corey LaJoie - 9.200
  9. Giovanni Ruggiero - 4.000
  10. Grant Enfinger - 27.600
  11. Daniel Hemric - 25.900
  12. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.900
  13. Rajah Caruth - 6.900
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 5.400
  15. Layne Riggs - 5.300
  16. Ty Majeski - 3.600
  17. Corey Heim - 1.700

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

