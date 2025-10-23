NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Slim Jim 200, this weekend. The race will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24, and will be a 200-lap action-packed contest.The Martinsville Speedway, which opened in 1947, is located in Ridgeway, Virginia. It's one of the shortest ovals, at 0.526 miles in total length.The Slim Jim 200 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 105.2-mile truck race.McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won the last Truck Series race at Martinsville and will look to defend his title this Friday.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville SpeedwayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at the Martinsville Speedway on his official X handle:Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Patrick Staropoli leading the Group A and Andres Perez leading the Group B. Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:Group A: Driver – Metric ScorePatrick Staropoli - 40.700Justin Carroll - 40.400Conner Jones - 39.500Timmy Hill - 38.300Norm Benning - 33.500Toni Breidinger - 31.200Casey Mears - 30.300Alan Waller - 30.000Clayton Green - 26.100Bayley Currey - 25.600Brent Crews - 25.000Jake Garcia - 24.500Frankie Muniz - 22.400Jack Wood - 21.900Logan Bearden - 21.300Matt Mills - 20.200Chandler Smith - 18.400Spencer Boyd - 18.300Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreAndres Perez - 17.000Ben Rhodes - 15.700Connor Mosack - 15.500Tanner Gray - 13.200Brenden Queen - 11.800Matt Crafton - 10.900Dawson Sutton - 9.400Corey LaJoie - 9.200Giovanni Ruggiero - 4.000Grant Enfinger - 27.600Daniel Hemric - 25.900Kaden Honeycutt - 7.900Rajah Caruth - 6.900Tyler Ankrum - 5.400Layne Riggs - 5.300Ty Majeski - 3.600Corey Heim - 1.700Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.