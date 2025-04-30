NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the SpeedyCash.com 250 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 2, in a 167-lap action-packed contest.

The Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1996, is located in Fort Worth, Texas, and boasts a quad-oval oval of 1.5 miles in total length.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 lineup comprises 32 drivers for 32 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (May 2) at 2:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 250-mile truck race.

Spire Motorsports driver Kyle Busch, who won last year’s Truck Series race at Texas, has not entered this Friday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Young’s Motorsports driver Stefan Parsons leading Group A and Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Spencer Boyd leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

Stefan Parsons - 40.1 Cody Dennison - 32.4 Matt Mills - 28.5 Josh Reaume - 27 Ben Rhodes - 26.3 Luke Fenhaus - 25.1 Frankie Muniz # - 24.8 Tanner Gray - 24.4 Ty Majeski - 23.8 Stewart Friesen - 23.6 Matt Crafton - 22.8 Toni Breidinger # - 21 Dawson Sutton - 20.5 Carson Hocevar(i) - 19.6 Nathan Byrd - 18.8 Bayley Currey - 18.5

Group B: Car No. – Order

Spencer Boyd - 18.3 Brandon Jones(i) - 18.2 Andres Perez De Lara # - 14.1 Nicholas Sanchez(i) - 13 Connor Mosack # - 12.9 Giovanni Ruggiero # - 10.6 Jack Wood - 10.3 Chandler Smith - 9.7 Layne Riggs - 9.2 Rajah Caruth - 7.9 Kaden Honeycutt - 7.2 Grant Enfinger - 6.2 Corey Heim - 5.9 Jake Garcia - 3.8 Daniel Hemric - 3.3 Tyler Ankrum - 1.6

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

